NASCAR Truck Homestead
Timmy Hill secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2027
Hill will pilot the No. 2 Team Reaume Ford in every NASCAR Truck race next year
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 9:15 PM
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Timmy Hill (via Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)
Long-time NASCAR driver Timmy Hill will be back full-time in 2027, after shutting down his part-time NASCAR Truck Series team. Hill will drive the No. 2 Ford for Team Reaume, and will actually begin his tenure this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Hill is a journeyman driver with 146 Cup starts since 2012, and 243 NASCAR O'Reilly starts since 2011. In Trucks, he has 132 starts dating back to 2013. However, he has rarely been full-time, running the compete Truck schedule only in 2022.
He has one top five and ten top tens in the third level of NASCAR, with a best result of fifth at Martinsville in 2019.
“I’m excited to take this next step and race full-time with Team Reaume in 2027,” said Hill. “I’ve watched Reaume’s program grow, and I believe they have all the tools to compete with the larger team’s week in and week out. I’m excited to bring my veteran experience and help push this team forward.”
The Josh Reaume-led race team fields the No. 2, No. 22, and No. 33 trucks, utilizing a variety of drivers throughout the 2026 season.
“Timmy and I go back to 2014, when we first raced together as teammates,” said Team Owner Josh Reaume. “Over the past few years, our friendship has grown in a way I never expected. We’ve both run our own teams, and we’ve leaned on each other through the same challenges that come with being an owner in this sport. I’m honored that the Hill family recognizes the growth of this team and trusts that we’re better working together, and I’m proud to welcome Timmy to Team Reaume for 2027.”
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