Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Truck News

Todd Bodine to make NASCAR Truck return in 2022

By:

NASCAR veteran Todd Bodine is returning to the track in 2022.

Todd Bodine to make NASCAR Truck return in 2022

The 57-year-old has started 794 races at the national level, winning 15 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 22 races in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Bodine also claimed the Truck Series title in both 2006 and 2010. At the Cup level, he started 241 races, scoring five poles and placing as high as third at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1994.

In recent years, he has worked for FOX Sports 1 as an analyst for CWTS events. He hasn't started a race at the national level since 2017 when he ran a single NXS race.

Now, he is set for a surprise return in 2022 with Halmar-Friesen Racing, piloting a second Toyota Tundra entry for the team. He will start six Truck races, becoming the 28th driver in NASCAR history to start 800+ national level events.

He will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Darlington Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway in May, Sonoma Raceway in June, Nashville Superspeedway in June, and Pocono Raceway in July.

"We started talking about the possibility of doing something like this with Marcus Lemonis (CEO and Chairman of Camping World) around this time last year," explained Bodine. "When Marcus tweeted back in October that he needed 800 reasons from the fans to make this happen, the fans responded back with thousands of reasons! We are excited for the opportunity to reach the 800-start mark with top equipment from the team at HFR. It's also great to be back with Toyota. We have 23 wins and 2 championships with Toyota, so I'm proud to achieve this milestone in a Tundra. I have already heard from several CWTS drivers, who have never raced against me in the past, they sound as excited to race me as I am to come out of the Fox Sports Studio for these six races and race them!"

shares
comments

Related video

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
Previous article

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

GMS Racing buys majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

GMS Racing buys majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

More from
Todd Bodine
FOX Sports reveals its 2015 NASCAR lineup
NASCAR

FOX Sports reveals its 2015 NASCAR lineup

German Quiroga, a Mexican racer fighting to make it in the world of NASCAR
NASCAR Truck

German Quiroga, a Mexican racer fighting to make it in the world of NASCAR

Matt Crafton becomes first back-to-back champion in NCWTS history Homestead
NASCAR Truck

Matt Crafton becomes first back-to-back champion in NCWTS history

Halmar Friesen Racing More from
Halmar Friesen Racing
Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020
NASCAR Truck

Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020

Stewart Friesen finishes third: ‘That was fun’ Kansas
NASCAR Truck

Stewart Friesen finishes third: ‘That was fun’

“Second sucks”: Stewart Friesen reflects on solid Eldora Speedway run Eldora
NASCAR Truck

“Second sucks”: Stewart Friesen reflects on solid Eldora Speedway run

Latest news

Todd Bodine to make NASCAR Truck return in 2022
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Todd Bodine to make NASCAR Truck return in 2022

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.