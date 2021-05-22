Tickets Subscribe
Zane Smith fastest in plodding Truck practice at COTA
NASCAR Truck / COTA Race report

Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus

By:

Todd Gilliland overcame a pit road penalty and wet conditions to handily win Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Truck race at COTA.

Race winner Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Race winner Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Race winner Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Race winner Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Race winner Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Race winner Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford F-150 Crosley Brands

Gilliland showed early his No. 38 Ford had speed but he was saddled with a pit-road penalty for a crew member over the wall too soon and had to restart the second stage from the rear of the field.

With nine of 41 laps remaining in the race, Gilliland had worked his way back to second and reclaimed the lead with five laps to go. He ended up easily holding off Kaz Grala by nearly eight seconds.

 

The win is Gilliland’s first of the season and just the second of his career. His first career victory came at Martinsville, Va., in the 2019 season. He also collected an additional $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge program.

Gilliland became the first NASCAR winner at the 3.41-mile, 20-turn Circuit of the Americas. All three NASCAR national series are making their debut at the road course this weekend.

Tyler Ankrum finished third, Grant Enfinger was fourth and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Sam Mayer, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap trucks pit while Creed stayed out and inherited the lead. He led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 29.

With 10 laps to go in the race, Ankrum closed to within a second of Creed as Grala moved into third.

Ankrum finally worked his way around Creed after the two made contact near Turn 19 as they were about to begin Lap 33.

 

Gilliland caught Creed and with nine laps to go and finally got around him near Turn 2 with eight laps to go to take second place.

With just over six laps remaining, Gilliland returned to the lead after a wild duel with Ankrum.

The biggest obstacle remaining was the quickly drying track as the entire field remained on wet-weather tires.

With four laps to go, Gilliland’s lead over Ankrum remained at almost 4 seconds while Grala remained third, 5.4 seconds behind the leader.

Grala quickly got around Ankrum to take over second and began working on running down Gilliland for the lead.

Stage 2

Rhodes grabbed the lead with two laps remaining as some leaders elected to pit and cruised to the Stage 2 win, 6.2-seconds ahead of Matt Crafton.

Derek Kraus was third, Creed fourth and Ankrum rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap trucks pit but Creed remained on the track and inherited the lead.

Both Gilliland and Hailie Deegan were penalized during their respective stops for having crew members over the wall too soon and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 15, Creed was followed by Enfinger and Zane Smith.

On Lap 18, Mayer got around Enfinger to take over the runner-up spot behind Creed.

Zane Smith spun in Turn 1 on Lap 20 and suffered a left-rear flat, forcing him to limp back around the entire track to pit road.

With five laps remaining in the second stage, Creed held a 5.2-second lead over Grala while Ankrum ran third.

Once again, several lead-lap trucks elected to pit prior to the conclusion of the stage, including Deegan, Chandler Smith and Mayer. Creed and Ankrum both pit with three laps remaining.

While making his stop on Lap 24, Nemechek was penalized for an uncontrolled tire. He will have to restart from the rear of the field following the stage break.

Rhodes inherited the lead with two laps remaining.

Stage 1

Gilliland methodically ran down Grala and passed him on the final lap to claim the Stage 1 victory.

 

Ankrum finished third, Crafton was fourth and Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

Ankrum started on the pole but Grala wasted little time taking the lead away on the first lap as Crafton moved into second.

On Lap 5, both Tate Fogleman and Deegan spun in Turn 20 but both were able to continue.

On Lap 6, Roger Reuse blew through Turn 5 and was assessed a pass-thru penalty on pit road by NASCAR.

With five laps remaining in the first stage, Grala opened up a 1.6-second lead over Creed while Ankrum ran third.

A handful of trucks elected to pit with three laps remaining, including Zane Smith, Enfinger and Parker Chase. With two to go, Creed – who was running second – also elected to pit.

Five trucks had to start the race from the rear of the field – Ryan Truex and Tanner Gray for an engine change, Lawless Alan for a transmission change and Chase Purdy and Austin Wayne Self for unapproved adjustments.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 41 1:58'29.729     8
2 02 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 41 1:58'37.670 7.941 7.941 11
3 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 41 1:58'38.685 8.956 1.015 4
4 9 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 41 1:58'40.064 10.335 1.379  
5 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 41 1:58'45.634 15.905 5.570 14
6 32 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 41 1:58'49.107 19.378 3.473  
7 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 41 1:58'51.630 21.901 2.523  
8 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 41 1:58'52.413 22.684 0.783  
9 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 41 1:58'55.214 25.485 2.801  
10 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 41 1:58'58.004 28.275 2.790 3
11 66 United States Paul Menard Toyota 41 1:59'05.795 36.066 7.791  
12 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 41 1:59'13.357 43.628 7.562  
13 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 41 1:59'14.395 44.666 1.038  
14 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 41 1:59'16.618 46.889 2.223  
15 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 41 1:59'17.814 48.085 1.196 1
16 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 41 1:59'21.345 51.616 3.531  
17 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 41 1:59'25.144 55.415 3.799  
18 51 United States Parker Chase Toyota 41 1:59'25.978 56.249 0.834  
19 11 United States Camden Murphy Toyota 41 1:59'26.668 56.939 0.690  
20 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 41 1:59'31.108 1'01.379 4.440  
21 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 41 1:59'34.384 1'04.655 3.276  
22 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 41 1:59'38.870 1'09.141 4.486  
23 34 Alan Lawless Toyota 41 1:59'39.796 1'10.067 0.926  
24 56 United States Timmy Hill Chevrolet 41 1:59'41.045 1'11.316 1.249  
25 12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 41 1:59'45.941 1'16.212 4.896  
26 45 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 41 1:59'51.045 1'21.316 5.104  
27 23 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 41 1:59'54.484 1'24.755 3.439  
28 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 41 1:59'58.098 1'28.369 3.614  
29 30 Michele Abbate Toyota 41 2:00'11.745 1'42.016 13.647  
30 04 Cory Roper Ford 41 2:00'27.043 1'57.314 15.298  
31 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 40 1:59'52.635 1 Lap 1 Lap  
32 25 United States Timothy Peters Chevrolet 40 2:00'24.668 1 Lap 32.033  
33 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 39 1:53'48.542 2 Laps 1 Lap  
34 3 United States Roger Reuse Chevrolet 38 1:59'47.422 3 Laps 1 Lap  
35 98 United States Christian Eckes Ford 36 1:46'29.801 5 Laps 2 Laps  
36 33 United States Cameron Lawrence Toyota 34 1:41'15.896 7 Laps 2 Laps  

Zane Smith fastest in plodding Truck practice at COTA

Zane Smith fastest in plodding Truck practice at COTA
Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus
