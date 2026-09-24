Tony Stewart will be racing at Talladega with Kaulig Ram NASCAR Truck team
Stewart will be back behind the wheel of the No. 25 Ram 1500
Tony Stewart, No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will be back behind the wheel of the Kaulig Racing Ram 1500 at Talladega Superspeedway next month.
Stewart, 55, made a surprise NASCAR return in the season-opener at Daytona. Unfortunately, he DNF'ed after getting wrecked out of the event.
“Anytime you can get into a Ram truck and go racing at a place like Talladega, you jump at it,” said Stewart in a release from the team. “Daytona in February was a blast, but this trip focuses on having fun while helping Kaulig Racing learn and build their notebook on superspeedways. Ram put a tremendous amount of heart into this NASCAR return. If my experience helps this team sharpen its drafting package and speed up the learning curve, everyone wins.”
Tony Stewart, No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Along with three Cup titles and 49 wins in the top level of NASCAR, Stewart has 11 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and two in the NASCAR Truck Series -- both at Daytona. Next month's race at the Alabama superspeedway will be just his eighth career start at the third level of NASCAR and and his first at Talladega.
“Bringing Tony back behind the wheel of the Ram 1500 at Talladega brings incredible energy to our entire team and NASCAR fans everywhere,” said Tim Kuniskis of Stellantis. "That's exactly what our Free Agent program is all about. We built it to put proven competitors in Ram trucks, let them push the limits, create real-world feedback, and give fans what they came for. Tony is a Hall of Famer anda racer through and through, Seeing 'Smoke' back on the high banks at NASCAR's biggest track is going to be a show."
Fox Sports will broadcast all the NCTS action live from Talladega at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 23.
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