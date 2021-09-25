Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Truck / Las Vegas II Breaking news

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

Toyota has unveiled a new design for its NASCAR Truck Series entry in 2022.

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will hit the track next February in the third tier of NASCAR's national divisions. 

Toyota has been a part of the NASCAR Truck Series since 2004, winning the manufacturer's title 11 times since then.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history, but our focus at our dealerships,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America. “The launch of the new Tundra is a really exciting time for our entire organization so to be able to reflect that new styling in our NASCAR Tundra with the TRD Pro design is a reflection of the importance of the series to all of us and allows us to continue ensuring our on-track production resembles its production counterparts that can be found in our Toyota showrooms.”

Ford revealed their new-look F-150 for the NCWTS earlier this week as well.

Read Also:

Toyota continues to rack up the wins and has six teams in the ten-driver playoffs this year, five of which advanced into the Round of 8. 

“All of us at Kyle Busch Motorsports are proud to have carried the Toyota Tundra badging since we started this race team,” said Kyle Busch, team owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. “Toyota and TRD are always working with us to ensure we’re as competitive as possible on the race track, but also ensuring that the body styling of our Tundras matches what fans can buy in their dealerships. The new Tundra is really aggressive looking and it’s great to see that reflected in our NASCAR Tundras with the TRD Pro badging for the 2022 season.

