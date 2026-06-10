Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks to race for Spire in San Diego Truck race

Trackhouse founder and team owner Justin Marks is putting his helmet back on for a start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Naval Base Coronado. He will drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, with sponsorship from Jockey.

Marks founded Trackhouse Racing in 2021, a team that has since won 15 NASCAR Cup races, including the 2025 Coca-Cola 600. They field the No. 1 of Ross Chastain, the No. 88 of Connor Zilisch, and the No. 97 of Shane van Gisbergen.

But before becoming the owner of a race-winning Cup team, Marks was an accomplished racer. Marks has starts in all three national levels of NASCAR, and won a NASCAR O'Reilly race at Mid-Ohio in 2016.

This will be his 40th Truck Series start, with his most recent appearance at Mid-Ohio during the 2022 season. Marks has never won a Truck race, but has two poles and a best finish of eighth.

Marks also won won eight races as a driver in the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series (now IMSA), including a 2009 class win the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

"It's a unique opportunity to drive in the inaugural Truck Series race at San Diego Naval Base," said Marks. "I'll enjoy getting behind the wheel every once in a while, and I'm thankful to do it with Spire's help and with a longtime partner like Jockey. They are celebrating their 150th anniversary and are very supportive of our military which makes the endeavor even more special. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming race weekend and it's an honor to be a part of it."

Justin Marks

Both Van Gisbergen and Zilisch have made starts in Spire Trucks this year.

"Our relationship with Justin goes back a long way, from his time coming up through the sport, so it means a great deal to have him in Spire Motorsports' No. 77 Chevy Silverado for this race," said Bill Anthony, Spire Motorsports president. "We know how important this event is for Justin and Jockey, and we're proud to support that opportunity while recognizing the tremendous impact Justin continues to have as one of NASCAR's best advocates and forward-thinking leaders."

Marks won't be the only Cup Series team owner in the Truck race at San Diego either. Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who is the co-owner at Legacy Motor Club, will be driving a TRICON Garage entry.