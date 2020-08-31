Top events
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
6 days
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
31 days
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
72 days
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
4 days
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

shares
comments
Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race
By:

2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne is making a surprise return to NASCAR this weekend for the Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Bayne hasn't raced since November, 2018 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He has 187 starts at the Cup level and 152 in the Xfinity Series, but Darlington will be his first appearance in the Truck Series. In his career, the 29-year-old won two Xfinity races and one Cup race, famously coming in the Daytona 500 in just his second ever start with the Wood Brothers.

Bayne will pilot the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado with backing from Plan B Sales and Proceller8.

"After almost two years of being out of the seat, I'm so excited and grateful for another chance to go racing," said Bayne.  "The call from Niece Motorsports to get back behind the wheel at Darlington was unexpected and came together really fast.  They have a great group and a lot of potential with their program.  I'm looking forward to working with everyone there and going back racing this weekend!"

Team General Manager Cody Efaw added: "I've known Trevor for years. He's extremely talented and a class act.  We are excited to have him behind the wheel at Darlington."

The Truck race will also feature the return of NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle, who will run with GMS Racing. David Ragan will also appear in the NGROTS event with the DGR-Crosley team in his first Truck start since 2006.

Read Also:

 

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

Previous article

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway
