Subscribe
Previous / GMS Racing to cease operations of its NASCAR Truck teams Next / Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win
NASCAR Truck / Milwaukee News

Truck playoff leader Majeski faces multiple NASCAR penalties

NASCAR Truck playoff leader Ty Majeski has been hit with multiple penalties due to inspection failures, and more could be on the way.

Jim Utter
By:
Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, Road Ranger Ford F-150

Majeski, who won the opening race in the Truck playoffs Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times over two days at The Milwaukee Mile.

NASCAR finally completed the inspection of Majeski’s No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford on Sunday morning.

As the result of what it called a “technical infraction,” NASCAR ejected the team’s crew chief, Joe Shear, from Sunday’s qualifying and race.

NASCAR also confiscated a right-rear tire off the No. 98 and will transport it back to its R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further evaluation. The team will not be allowed to add to its tire allotment for the event.

In addition, Majeski will have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race and will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road once he has taken the green flag. The race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

NASCAR officials said any additional penalties to the team for the issue will be announced early this week.

Majeski’s win at IRP had already locked him into the second round of the Truck playoffs regardless of his finish at Milwaukee or Kansas.

shares
comments

GMS Racing to cease operations of its NASCAR Truck teams

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

NASCAR Cup

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Why retiring Kurt Busch's NASCAR career was defined by success and resilience

Why retiring Kurt Busch's NASCAR career was defined by success and resilience

NASCAR Cup

Why retiring Kurt Busch's NASCAR career was defined by success and resilience Why retiring Kurt Busch's NASCAR career was defined by success and resilience

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe