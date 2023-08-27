Truck playoff leader Majeski faces multiple NASCAR penalties
NASCAR Truck playoff leader Ty Majeski has been hit with multiple penalties due to inspection failures, and more could be on the way.
Majeski, who won the opening race in the Truck playoffs Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times over two days at The Milwaukee Mile.
NASCAR finally completed the inspection of Majeski’s No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford on Sunday morning.
As the result of what it called a “technical infraction,” NASCAR ejected the team’s crew chief, Joe Shear, from Sunday’s qualifying and race.
NASCAR also confiscated a right-rear tire off the No. 98 and will transport it back to its R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further evaluation. The team will not be allowed to add to its tire allotment for the event.
In addition, Majeski will have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race and will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road once he has taken the green flag. The race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.
NASCAR officials said any additional penalties to the team for the issue will be announced early this week.
Majeski’s win at IRP had already locked him into the second round of the Truck playoffs regardless of his finish at Milwaukee or Kansas.
