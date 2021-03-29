Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

By:

Despite no background in dirt racing, Martin Truex Jr. dominated Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol, earning his first series victory.

Truex easily got away from Ben Rhodes and Raphael Lessard on a restart with 11 of 150 laps remaining and cruised to a 1.149-second win over Rhodes on the reconfigured Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He led a race-high 105 laps, including the final 57.

Truex was entered in the event, driving the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports to get experience for the Cup Series’ first race on dirt in more than 50 years.

The win is Truex’s first win in three Truck starts and he becomes the 36th driver to win at least one race in each of NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

“It’s unbelievable, really. I guess they had to put dirt on Bristol to get me back to Victory Lane here,” Truex said. “It’s been a long time. Man, that was a blast. I’m still really surprised.

“I wanted to run this race because I wanted to get more experience for the Cup car and we got out there in practice and it felt really good. I was having a lot of fun. So, I just kept trying to work with the guys and telling them what I needed.

“That was a blast. I kept thinking, ‘What’s going to happen next? Am I going to get a flat tire or something stupid?’ This No. 51 is pretty much used to being in Victory Lane, so a lot of pressure there.”

Lessard finished third, Todd Gilliland was fourth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman, Austin Hill and Austin Wayne Self.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Enfinger and Chase Purdy remained on the track while the rest of the field took advantage of the controlled pit stops.

The race returned to green on Lap 93 with Enfinger out front followed by Purdy, Truex and Rhodes.

On Lap 94, Truex battled through Enfinger and Rhodes to return to the race lead.

Mike Marlar fell off the pace on Lap 99 with a flat tire but remained high on the track. Kyle Larson plowed into the back of Marlar in an incident that also collected Brett Moffitt and Danny Bohn.

 

The race was red flagged for nearly six minutes to clean the track of debris. When the race resumed on Lap 108, Truex led the way.

Chandler Smith spun off Turn 2 on Lap 119, came down the track and piled into the No. 13 Toyota of Johnny Sauter to bring out the 11th caution of the race.

Truex continued to lead when the race returned to green on Lap 126.

Andrew Gordon spun off Turn 4 on Lap 132 and backed into the safety barrels covering the end of the wall near the entrance to pit road. Truex continued to pace the field when the race returned to green on Lap 139.

Stage 2

Truex held off Rhodes on a six-lap dash to the finish to earn the Stage 2 win and complete a sweep of both stage victories.

Hill was third, Briscoe was fourth and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most teams took part in the controlled pit stops but Stewart Friesen and John Hunter Nemechek remained on the track and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 43.

Zane Smith had to restart from the rear of the field as his team took on fuel before changing tires. Sauter went to the rear for working beyond the 3-minute clock.

Truex got around Friesen to reclaim the lead on Lap 43.

On Lap 49, Nemechek went around in Turns 1 and 2 and several seconds later, Derek Kraus slammed into him and Timothy Peters got caught up in the incident as well.

“Matt (Crafton) just flat ran over me. That one will be in the memory bank,” Nemechek said. “The 19 (Kraus), I guess he and his spotter both need a pair of glasses. I’ll have them ready for them at Richmond.”

 

The race was placed under a red flag for just over seven minutes to clean fluid off the track surface. The race returned to green on Lap 58 with Truex still in command.

Jennifer Jo Cobb spun off Turn 2 on Lap 63 to bring out another caution and did some damage to her No. 10 Chevrolet. The race resumed on Lap 69 with Truex still out front.

Norm Benning stopped on the track in Turn 1 on Lap 70 and immediately continued on after the caution was displayed. NASCAR held Benning in his pit stall for intentionally causing a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 76.

Rhodes quickly powered to the lead as he, Truex and Creed raced for the lead. Truex got back around Rhodes to reclaim the lead on Lap 78.

Myatt Snider spun off Turn 4 on Lap 80 to bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 85.

Stage 1

Truex got around the outside of Creed exiting Turn 4 and took the Stage 1 win in a one-lap dash to the finish.

Zane Smith finished third, Friesen was fourth and Nemechek rounded out the top-five.

 

Nemechek started on the pole but Creed quickly moved into the lead on Lap 2 and began pulling away.

On Lap 13, NASCAR displayed the first caution of the race after Tanner Gray spun around between Turns 3 and 4.

The race returned to green on Lap 18 with Creed out front followed by Friesen and Hill.

With 20 laps to go in the first stage, Creed remained out front but was having to fend off Friesen, Hill and Matt Crafton for the lead.

Carson Hocevar spun on the frontstretch on Lap 27 to bring out another caution. The race resumed on Lap 32.

Chandler Smith spun in Turns 1 and 2 and got hit by Tyler Ankrum on Lap 35 to bring out another caution. The race returned to green with one lap remaining in the stage.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 51 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 150 1:26'12.893     105
2 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 150 1:26'14.042 1.149 1.149 3
3 24 Canada Raphael Lessard Chevrolet 150 1:26'17.195 4.302 3.153  
4 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 150 1:26'17.587 4.694 0.392  
5 04 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 150 1:26'18.997 6.104 1.410  
6 98 United States Grant Enfinger Ford 150 1:26'20.015 7.122 1.018 2
7 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 150 1:26'20.339 7.446 0.324  
8 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 150 1:26'20.609 7.716 0.270  
9 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 150 1:26'20.866 7.973 0.257 1
10 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 150 1:26'21.205 8.312 0.339  
11 11 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 150 1:26'21.466 8.573 0.261  
12 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 150 1:26'21.992 9.099 0.526 1
13 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 150 1:26'22.173 9.280 0.181  
14 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 150 1:26'22.727 9.834 0.554  
15 17 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 150 1:26'22.995 10.102 0.268  
16 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 150 1:26'23.136 10.243 0.141 38
17 02 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 150 1:26'23.469 10.576 0.333  
18 23 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 150 1:26'23.813 10.920 0.344  
19 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 150 1:26'24.039 11.146 0.226  
20 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 150 1:26'24.822 11.929 0.783  
21 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 150 1:26'25.111 12.218 0.289  
22 33 United States Myatt Snider Toyota 150 1:26'25.289 12.396 0.178  
23 12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 150 1:26'25.770 12.877 0.481  
24 45 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 150 1:26'26.606 13.713 0.836  
25 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 150 1:26'30.318 17.425 3.712  
26 41 United States Cody Erickson Chevrolet 150 1:26'31.093 18.200 0.775  
27 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 150 1:26'31.726 18.833 0.633  
28 56 Mike Marlar Chevrolet 148 1:26'32.411 2 Laps 2 Laps  
29 34 United States Jake Griffin Toyota 147 1:26'27.318 3 Laps 1 Lap  
30 25 United States Timothy Peters Chevrolet 147 1:26'28.486 3 Laps 1.168  
31 49 Andrew Gordon Chevrolet 144 1:26'30.617 6 Laps 3 Laps  
32 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 124 1:12'44.995 26 Laps 20 Laps  
33 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 120 1:09'15.704 30 Laps 4 Laps  
34 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 117 1:07'08.358 33 Laps 3 Laps  
35 44 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 98 55'41.542 52 Laps 19 Laps  
36 30 Danny Bohn Toyota 98 55'43.061 52 Laps 1.519  
37 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 72 45'53.127 78 Laps 26 Laps  
38 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 49 27'57.325 101 Laps 23 Laps  
39 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 48 23'46.762 102 Laps 1 Lap  
40 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 34 15'59.231 116 Laps 14 Laps  

shares
comments
Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Previous article

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

31min
2
Esports

Thrustmaster LCM pedals review – a new level of braking precision?

3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

20min
4
Formula 1

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Latest news
Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race
Video Inside
NSTR

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

31m
Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NSTR

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Mar 27, 2021
Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta
Video Inside
NSTR

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta

Mar 20, 2021
NASCAR Truck racer tests positive for COVID, will miss Atlanta
NSTR

NASCAR Truck racer tests positive for COVID, will miss Atlanta

Mar 19, 2021
Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
Truex on Truck Series win: I learned a lot for Cup Series race 08:50:44
NASCAR Truck
35m

Truex on Truck Series win: I learned a lot for Cup Series race

Rain cancels Saturday’s Bristol dirt qualifiers, postpones Truck Series race 08:49:57
NASCAR Truck
Mar 27, 2021

Rain cancels Saturday’s Bristol dirt qualifiers, postpones Truck Series race

Austin Hill falls just shy of happy homecoming at Atlanta 08:46:54
NASCAR Truck
Mar 20, 2021

Austin Hill falls just shy of happy homecoming at Atlanta

Kyle Busch: ‘Great to get back to Victory Lane’ 08:46:53
NASCAR Truck
Mar 20, 2021

Kyle Busch: ‘Great to get back to Victory Lane’

Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas 08:39:27
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

More from
Martin Truex Jr.
Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Trending Today

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

Thrustmaster LCM pedals review – a new level of braking precision?
Esports Esports / Special feature

Thrustmaster LCM pedals review – a new level of braking precision?

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Latest news

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta

NASCAR Truck racer tests positive for COVID, will miss Atlanta
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR Truck racer tests positive for COVID, will miss Atlanta

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.