Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
33 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

By:

Add Martin Truex Jr. to the list of NASCAR Cup Series drivers to compete in the Truck race at the Bristol Dirt Track.

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Although he wasn’t planning to make the announcement Sunday following his first Cup win of the season at Phoenix Raceway, Truex ended up confirming his entry in the race after he was told one of his sponsors promoted his appearance in an Instagram post.

“Damn, they spilled the beans? Okay, yeah, we are,” Truex said. “We’re going to run the Truck race.”

Truex said he will be driving a truck fielded by Kyle Busch Motorsports, owned by his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing.

It will mark just the third Truck start of Truex’s career and first since 2006.

Several Cup drivers are entering the Truck race or running other series races on dirt in preparation for the March 28 Cup race at Bristol – the first series race on dirt in more than 50 years.

The .533-mile, highly banked concrete Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway has been converted to a dirt surface with 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot wide racing surface.

“I’m excited about it. I’ve only raced twice on dirt. Both of them were at (Ken) Schrader’s (track), having a charity race out in Missouri, did that a few times in a modified,” he said.

“I grew up on four-wheelers and motorcycles. It’s going to be a learning curve for sure. I look at it as Bristol has been our worst track for the past couple years. Why the heck not lay down dirt and see what we can do?

“I think it’s going to be fun. New challenge, something different.”

Truex is also competing in next weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for JGR, which will mark his first start in that series since 2010. Truex is a two-time champion in what was then called the Busch Series (2004 and 2005).

shares
comments

Related video

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

Previous article

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Other open wheel

SBRS: Ryan Howe Clinches Championship With Victories in Vegas

2
Formula 1

McLaren "surprised" F1 rivals didn't adopt diffuser trick

8h
3
Formula 1

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

4
Formula 1

F1 in Schools national finals preview

Latest news
Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

1h
Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years
NSTR

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

Mar 13, 2021
Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 12, 2021
Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Mar 10, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

Mar 6, 2021
Latest videos
Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas 08:39:27
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’ 08:39:26
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’

John Hunter Nemechek holds off boss Kyle Busch to win at Vegas 08:39:25
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

John Hunter Nemechek holds off boss Kyle Busch to win at Vegas

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course 08:30:52
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona 08:30:53
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Austin Cindric takes Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Austin Cindric takes Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart

Trending Today

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

Phoenix Rex Beach update
General General / News

Phoenix Rex Beach update

James Allen appointed Motorsport Network’s EMEA President 
General General / Motorsport.com news

James Allen appointed Motorsport Network’s EMEA President 

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

Ferrari says 2021 F1 concepts "a bit underwhelming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari says 2021 F1 concepts "a bit underwhelming"

Latest news

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.