Two drivers eliminated from NASCAR Truck Series playoffs
Christian Eckes and Todd Gilliland have been eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs after a hectic day of racing at Talladega Superspeedway.
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Result
|1
|Sheldon Creed
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|10th (2019)
|2
|Zane Smith
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|--
|3
|Austin Hill
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|2
|5th (2019)
|4
|Grant Enfinger
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|3
|5th (2018)
|5
|Brett Moffitt
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|1st (2018)
|6
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|1
|5th (2017)
|7
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|1
|1st (2013, 2014, 2019)
|8
|Tyler Ankrum
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|8th (2019)
