NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Ty Majeski joins Niece Motorsports for 2020 Truck campaign

shares
comments
Ty Majeski joins Niece Motorsports for 2020 Truck campaign
By:
Dec 10, 2019, 8:00 PM

Ty Majeski will become a fulltime driver in a NASCAR national series for the first time in 2020.

Ty Majeski
Ty Majeski
Ty Majeski, Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado, Brandon Jones, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra DuPont Air Filtration

Niece Motorsports announced Tuesday that Majeski will compete fulltime in the NASCAR Gander RV& Outdoors Truck Series next season, driving the organization’s No. 45 Chevrolet.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race full time with Niece Motorsports,” said Majeski, 25. “I’m appreciative of Al (Niece) and everyone at the team for giving me this opportunity.  

“We’re looking to continue to build on what Ross (Chastain) and the team accomplished this year. We expect to be contending for wins and ultimately the championship.”

In just its second fulltime season, Chastain won three races for Niece Motorsports and finished runner-up in the series championship. He also earned the most stage wins and led the most laps.

Chastain will compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series next season but still plans to run some Truck races with Niece. 

“Last season was really a dream come true for me and this team,” said team owner Al Niece. “No one expected us to be contending for a championship in Homestead – but there we were. We’re confident that we can do the same next season.

“Ty is clearly extremely talented – he’s won in everything he’s driven. We’re looking forward to great things in 2020.”

The 2019 season saw Majeski compete in six ARCA races, winning three of them and finishing in the top-five in all of them.

Majeski also earned four wins in the ARCA Midwest Tour in 2019. He teamed up with Niece Motorsports last season in his first Truck Series start at ISM Raceway in November, finishing 11th.

Majeski, then a Ford development driver, competed in 15 Xfinity Series races for Roush Fenway Racing in 2017 and 2018, with his best finish of seventh coming at Iowa Speedway in 2018. He started his racing career in go-karts at the age of nine and has won many of Late Model racing’s biggest events.

“Ross is a wheelman, and his skill helped us to elevate our program and continue to build faster trucks,” said general manager Cody Efaw. “We’re really proud of everything we accomplished last season, and excited to continue to build on that with Ty.  

“Anytime you get a chance to put a driver like Ty or Ross in your trucks, you don’t pass that up. Ty is a tremendous talent and we are looking forward to a successful season with him.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Ty Majeski
Teams Niece Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Homestead

Homestead

13 Nov - 15 Nov

