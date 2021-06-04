William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Byron, who competes fulltime in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports, will drive a second entry, the No. 27 Chevrolet, in the June 18 Truck race for Rackley W.A.R., co-owned by Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton.

It will mark Byron’s first start in the series since 2016, when he won seven races and finished fifth in points for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“I am excited for the opportunity to get behind-the-wheel in the Camping World Truck Series again,” Byron, 23, said. “I haven’t been in a truck for a while, so the opportunity to do so with Rackley W.A.R. allows me to get back and accustomed again.

“I have never raced at Nashville Superspeedway before, either. While I think that the NASCAR Cup Series entries will handle differently compared to the trucks, the (race) will give me a chance to learn a few things on my end that I may not be able to try.

“Plus, this gives me a chance to get more acclimated to the track overall – I can learn the braking zones, pit road entrance and exit, and the overall characteristics of Nashville Superspeedway.”

The Truck series last competed at Nashville Superspeedway in 2011 but the concrete track has never hosted a Cup series event.

“We are excited to have William Byron join our team for the Rackley Roofing 200,” said Allen, who will also serve as Byron’s crew chief.

“He is a very talented driver and we are looking forward to working with him. His experience in the top level of NASCAR is valuable to Rackley W.A.R. as a team.”

