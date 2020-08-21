Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP3 in
08 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
20 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Practice 1 in progress . . .
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

shares
comments
Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
By:

Upstart Zane Smith held off veteran Matt Crafton in a three-lap shootout to win his second NASCAR Truck Series race in the past three races.

Smith cleared Brett Moffitt – who tied with Smith for most laps led in the race (50) – on the restart with three of 200 laps remaining and then kept Crafton at bay to win Friday night’s Truck Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

The win is the second of his career with both coming in the last three races.

Smith’s victory also comes with a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. The final race of the challenge is next weekend at Gateway.

“Man, I love this place. It’s just so damn cool,” Smith said. “I’ve been wanting that (Monster) trophy so bad. Hopefully, I can pay off my Chevy Silverado.

“I just had an awesome truck. I think we all know I suck at restarts but I picked a good time to have a good one. Man, two wins – this is by far the most fun I’ve ever had racing in my car.

“I’m just blessed to be here.”

 

Moffitt finished third, Todd Gilliland fourth and Ben Rhodes fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Johnny Sauter, Tyler Ankrum, Austin Hill, Stewart Friesen and Derek Kraus.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all led-lap trucks pit with Zane Smith the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 98, Smith was followed by Christian Eckes.

Eckes got a big jump on the field on the restart and moved into the lead for the first time with Gilliland taking over second and Zane Smith dropping to third.

With 75 laps remaining in the race, Eckes remained out front but was receiving a stout challenge from Moffitt and Zane Smith.

On Lap 130, Moffitt got around Eckes to move back into the lead.

With 60 laps to go, Moffitt and Zane Smith battled side-by-side battle for the lead but Moffitt was able to withstand Smith’s challenge and remain out front.

On Lap 155, Zane Smith was finally able to get around Moffitt and regain the lead.

With 39 laps remaining, Moffitt was the first of the contenders to make a green-flag pit stop to take on tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Once the round of stops was completed on Lap 167, Zane Smith cycled back into the lead with more than a second lead over Moffitt and Crafton in third.

With 10 laps left in the race, Zane Smith had built a more than 1.5-second lead over Moffitt while Crafton remained third.

On Lap 192, Friesen spun around off Turn 2 and brought out a caution. Most of the lead-lap trucks remained on the track.

Zane Smith led the way on the restart with three laps to go followed by Moffitt, Crafton and Sauter.

Stage 2

Zane Smith collected the Stage 2 win under caution when teammates Eckes and Chandler Smith got into each other with two laps remaining.

Kraus was second, Eckes third, Moffitt fourth and Sheldon Creed completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several teams elected to pit but Chandler Smith stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 53, Smith was followed by Rhodes and Sauter.

With 20 laps to go in the second stage, Chandler Smith had built up more than a second lead over Kraus with Zane Smith in third.

Kraus moved in behind Chandler Smith and began challenging him for the race lead with 12 to go and on Lap 80, Kraus used lapped traffic to dive inside of Smith for the top spot.

Zane Smith got around Kraus to grab the lead for the first time with three laps to go and shortly afterward, Eckes and Chandler Smith made contact in Turn 4, sending Smith into a spin.

 

Rhodes and Creed also got collected in that incident, which brought out a caution and ended the stage.

Stage 1

Hill built a solid lead over Crafton and held on for the Stage 1 win, his second stage victory of the 2020 season.

Ankrum was third, Zane Smith fourth and Moffitt rounded out the top-five.

Moffitt, who started on the pole, led the way early until a caution was displayed on Lap 7 after Tate Fogleman spun in Turn 3.

The race restarted on Lap 12 with Moffitt still out front followed by Hill and Crafton.

A competition caution was called on Lap 21 to allow teams to check tire wear. Several drivers pit but Moffitt stayed out and remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 26.

Crafton and Hill pulled away from Moffitt on the restart with Crafton grabbing the lead but one lap later Hill powered around Crafton to claim the top spot.

With five laps remaining in the first stage, Hill had built a 1.3-second lead over Crafton followed by Ankrum, Zane Smith and Moffitt.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 200 1:48'21.377     50
2 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 200 1:48'22.366 0.989 0.989 1
3 23 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 1:48'22.859 1.482 0.493 50
4 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 200 1:48'23.269 1.892 0.410 2
5 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 200 1:48'23.432 2.055 0.163  
6 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 200 1:48'23.880 2.503 0.448  
7 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 200 1:48'24.750 3.373 0.870  
8 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 200 1:48'24.753 3.376 0.003 21
9 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 200 1:48'25.002 3.625 0.249  
10 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 200 1:48'25.156 3.779 0.154 9
11 18 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 200 1:48'29.174 7.797 4.018 34
12 40 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 199 1:48'25.690 1 Lap 1 Lap  
13 98 United States Grant Enfinger Ford 199 1:48'26.077 1 Lap 0.387  
14 45 United States Ty Majeski Chevrolet 199 1:48'26.469 1 Lap 0.392  
15 24 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 199 1:48'27.885 1 Lap 1.416  
16 11 United States Spencer Davis Toyota 199 1:48'28.216 1 Lap 0.331  
17 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 198 1:48'25.972 2 Laps 1 Lap 1
18 44 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 198 1:48'26.903 2 Laps 0.931  
19 4 Canada Raphael Lessard Toyota 198 1:48'27.534 2 Laps 0.631  
20 51 Chandler Smith Toyota 198 1:48'27.691 2 Laps 0.157 31
21 56 United States Timmy Hill Chevrolet 197 1:48'34.270 3 Laps 1 Lap  
22 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 196 1:48'27.952 4 Laps 1 Lap 1
23 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 196 1:48'28.897 4 Laps 0.945  
24 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 196 1:48'29.509 4 Laps 0.612  
25 55 Dawson Cram Chevrolet 195 1:48'30.754 5 Laps 1 Lap  
26 00 United States J.J. Yeley Toyota 194 1:48'34.501 6 Laps 1 Lap  
27 02 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 193 1:48'29.988 7 Laps 1 Lap  
28 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 193 1:48'34.767 7 Laps 4.779  
29 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 189 1:48'35.633 11 Laps 4 Laps  
30 49 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 188 1:43'04.756 12 Laps 1 Lap  
31 83 United States Tim Viens Chevrolet 180 1:48'33.718 20 Laps 8 Laps  
32 68 Clay Greenfield Toyota 133 1:33'35.496 67 Laps 47 Laps  
33 33 Bryant Barnhill Toyota 109 1:38'20.473 91 Laps 24 Laps  
34 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 94 58'40.386 106 Laps 15 Laps  
35 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 56 38'44.558 144 Laps 38 Laps  
NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Zane Smith
Teams GMS Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown race results

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

Latest news

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS NASCAR Cup / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan

Trending

1
Supercars

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

2
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

3
MotoGP

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

5
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Latest news

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
NSTR

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC
NSTR

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan
NSTR

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan

NASCAR Truck driver Spencer Davis tests positive for COVID-19
NSTR

NASCAR Truck driver Spencer Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.