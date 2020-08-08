Top events
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Michigan / Race report

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan

shares
comments
Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 1:05 AM

Leader Grant Enfinger wrecked at the start of the second overtime opening the door for Zane Smith to capture his first NASCAR Truck Series win.

Enfinger led the way on the start of a second 2-lap overtime but appeared to try to block a pass by Tanner Gray and in the process wrecked and spun into the infield.

 

Christian Eckes then moved into the lead but after taking the white flag signaling the start of the final lap, Smith went to the inside of Eckes entering Turn 1 and came off Turn 2 with the lead and the victory.

The final lap was the only one Smith, 21, led in the race. The win is the first of career in 12 series starts. His previous best finish was third earlier this season at Charlotte.

 

Eckes ended up second, Gray third, Tyler Ankrum fourth and Todd Gilliland fifth. Completing the top-10 were Brett Moffitt, Raphael Lessard, Derek Kraus, Parker Kligerman and David Gravel, who was making his series debut.

On Lap 58 of the originally scheduled 100-lap race, Chandler Smith wrecked after contact from Ben Rhodes to bring out a caution. The lead-lap trucks all pit with Johnny Sauter the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 65, Sauter was followed by John Hunter Nemechek.

Nemechek quickly got around Sauter on the restart to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 67, Enfinger got around Nemechek to take the lead as Sauter ran third.

With 30 laps to go in the race, Enfinger continued to lead with Sauter challenging for the lead.

On Lap 72, Austin Wayne Self wrecked in Turn 2 to bring out the seventh caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 77, Enfinger continued to lead the way followed by Nemechek and Austin Hill.

With 20 laps remaining, Sauter had mounted a serious challenge to Enfinger for the lead as Sheldon Creed remained in third.

While racing for the lead with Enfinger, Sauter spun and wrecked while racing on the inside of Enfinger which brought out another caution.

 

“He won’t win the championship, I can guarantee that,” Sauter said over his team radio, apparently referring to Enfinger. On the restart with 10 laps remaining, Enfinger remained the leader followed by Gray and Creed.

Ray Ciccarelli spun shortly after the restart on the backstretch to put the race again under caution. Enfinger continued to lead on the restart with six laps to go.

Tyler Hill spun down the frontstretch on Lap 96 which brought out the record 10th caution of the race and sent it into a two-lap overtime with Enfinger leading the way.

Brennan Poole spun on the first lap after the restart sending the race into a second overtime. Once again, Enfinger led the way.

Stage 2

Sauter held off a fast-approaching Moffitt on fresher tires to claim the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Gilliland was third, Enfinger fourth and Gray fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit but Smith remained on the track and in the lead. On the restart on Lap 25, Smith was followed by Lessard.

Lessard quickly grabbed the lead on the restart as Kligerman moved into second.

On Lap 29, Sauter moved into second with Kligerman dropping to third. Moffitt, who had pit under the stage break, had moved to seventh.

Lessard quickly fell off the pace with a flat tire which allowed Sauter to move into the lead with 11 laps remaining in the second stage.

With five laps to go in the stage, Sauter had built a more than 2.5-second lead over Moffitt. Gilliland was third, Enfinger fourth and Gray rounded out the top-five.

Stage 1

Moffitt secured the Stage 1 victory when a caution came out with one lap remaining in the 20-lap segment.

Creed ended up second, Rhodes third, Matt Crafton fourth and Kraus rounded out the top-five.

Chandler Smith, who started on the pole thanks to a random draw, lost the lead quickly as Moffitt moved into the top spot on Lap 1.

On Lap 4, Trey Hutchens III and Josh Reaume wrecked on the frontstretch to bring out the first caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 8, Moffitt led the way followed by Eckes.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Moffitt remained out front with Creed close behind in second and Rhodes in third.

Poole spun off Turn 4 on Lap 18 to put the race under caution, where it would remain until the conclusion of the first stage.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 107 2:12'28.970     1
2 18 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 107 2:12'29.288 0.318 0.318 1
3 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 107 2:12'30.059 1.089 0.771  
4 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 107 2:12'30.109 1.139 0.050  
5 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 107 2:12'30.172 1.202 0.063 3
6 23 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 107 2:12'30.585 1.615 0.413 20
7 4 Canada Raphael Lessard Toyota 107 2:12'30.777 1.807 0.192 4
8 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 107 2:12'31.408 2.438 0.631  
9 75 United States Parker Kligerman   107 2:12'31.578 2.608 0.170  
10 24 David Gravel Chevrolet 107 2:12'31.655 2.685 0.077  
11 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 107 2:12'31.759 2.789 0.104  
12 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 107 2:12'32.631 3.661 0.872 11
13 02 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 107 2:12'32.999 4.029 0.368  
14 55 Dawson Cram   107 2:12'33.059 4.089 0.060 3
15 45 United States Ty Majeski Chevrolet 107 2:12'33.092 4.122 0.033  
16 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 107 2:12'33.258 4.288 0.166 18
17 00 United States Josh Reaume Toyota 107 2:12'35.022 6.052 1.764 1
18 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 107 2:12'35.388 6.418 0.366  
19 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 107 2:12'36.414 7.444 1.026  
20 68 Clay Greenfield Toyota 107 2:12'37.200 8.230 0.786  
21 56 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 107 2:12'38.119 9.149 0.919  
22 33 United States Jesse Iwuji Toyota 107 2:12'38.741 9.771 0.622  
23 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 107 2:12'39.071 10.101 0.330  
24 04 Cory Roper Ford 107 2:12'39.072 10.102 0.001  
25 8 United States John Hunter Nemechek   107 2:12'40.265 11.295 1.193 2
26 49 United States Tim Viens Chevrolet 107 2:12'42.437 13.467 2.172  
27 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 107 2:12'45.813 16.843 3.376  
28 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 107 2:12'51.552 22.582 5.739  
29 14 United States Trey Hutchens   107 2:12'59.291 30.321 7.739  
30 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 106 2:12'33.582 1 Lap 1 Lap 1
31 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 106 2:12'53.641 1 Lap 20.059  
32 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 106 2:13'09.700 1 Lap 16.059  
33 98 United States Grant Enfinger Ford 105 2:11'06.822 2 Laps 1 Lap 38
34 83 United States Ray Ciccarelli   103 2:12'13.085 4 Laps 2 Laps  
35 30 United States Brennan Poole Toyota 100 2:01'12.051 7 Laps 3 Laps  
36 44 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 99 2:00'20.795 8 Laps 1 Lap  
37 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 96 2:12'09.271 11 Laps 3 Laps  
38 51 Chandler Smith Toyota 59 1:11'03.375 48 Laps 37 Laps 4
39 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 49 55'03.849 58 Laps 10 Laps  
