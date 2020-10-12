Zane Smith to remain with GMS Racing for 2021 season

Smith, 21, has been impressive in his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He's won twice (Michigan and Dover) and remains a threat for the 2020 championship.

Along with two victories in 19 starts this year, the leading rookie driver has scored four top-fives and ten top-ten finishes.

"I'm just thankful to Maury (Gallagher), Mike Beam, Chevrolet and all of GMS Racing. It was one thing to be full-time for such a good race team like GMS, but to get to do it again is a whole other thing," said Smith. "It takes a lot of pressure off myself going into this final round of the playoffs knowing have a job next year. Now there is a good kind of pressure and that's winning the championship in my rookie year. I can't wait to be back full-time next season with the knowledge and experience I have now."

Smith advanced into the Round of 8 despite crashing out at Talladega and sits third in the standings after the points reset.

"We at GMS are proud of what Zane has been able to accomplish in his rookie season," said team owner Maury Gallagher. "Zane is an incredible talent with a drive to be the best on and off the track. We look forward to seeing what all he can accomplish in the 2021 season."

Added team president Mike Beam: "GMS Racing is excited for Zane to return for the 2021 season. Zane has done a great job representing GMS and Chevrolet on and off the track and has worked tirelessly to become a contender every race. What he has shown this season is truly amazing and we look forward to watching Zane compete for race wins and championships at GMS Racing."

Other details including crew chief and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

