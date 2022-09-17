2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

With his third consecutive NXS victory this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson solidified his place atop the standings entering the playoffs. He will be one of four JR Motorsports drivers who made the cut.

Ryan Sieg snatched away the final spot in the playoffs with a top-ten finish, helped by misfortune befalling his rivals Sheldon Creed and Landon Cassill.

Daniel Hemric, the reigning Xfinity Series champ, is the only former NXS champion in the playoffs.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points 1 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 6 2051 2 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 2038 3 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 2033 4 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 2032 5 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2022 6 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 2016 7 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2010 8 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 1 2005 9 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2005 10 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 2003 11 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2002 12 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 0 2001