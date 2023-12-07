Allmendinger returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024

Allmendinger returned to fulltime NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023, ending the year 21st in the final standings and winning one race.

He's run a total of 430 Cup races in a career dating back to 2007, earning three wins during that time [Watkins Glen 2014; Indy RC 2021; Charlotte Roval 2023].

But on Thursday, Kaulig Racing announced that the 42-year-old will return to the Xfinity Series next year. He's enjoyed tremendous success in NASCAR's secondary division, winning 17 races in just 98 starts and ending the year inside the top-five in the championship standings in both 2021 and 2022.

“We feel AJ [Allmendinger] returning full time to our Xfinity Series program gives us the best chance to continue growing our organization as a whole,” team president, said Chris Rice in a press release. “He’s passionate, he’s aggressive and he pushes us to keep getting better. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in the 2024 season on both the Xfinity and Cup side.”

Kaulig has two wins at the Cup level, both courtesy of Allmendinger. He is also responsible for a majority of their 23 Xfinity victories.

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

“To Kaulig Racing, AJ is much more than the trophies he’s won or the banners he’s hung in our shop,” added team owner, Matt Kaulig. “AJ has always embraced what we are trying to do as an organization, and his contribution to the culture at Kaulig Racing is what truly makes him forever a part of our family.”

The change means that Kaulig will have an entirely new Cup lineup for 2024. Justin Haley has already departed the team for Rick Ware Racing, and will be replaced with Daniel Hemric in the No. 31 Chevrolet. As for the No. 16 entry, the team has yet to confirm its plans. It's possible they could opt to return it to being an all-star car of sorts, running various drivers throughout the year.

Allmendinger will run a partial Cup schedule next year although the exact schedule is yet to be confirmed.

“My plans for 2024 have always been whatever Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice think is best for the team,” said Allmendinger in a release from the team. “We’ve got work to do on both our Xfinity and Cup side as we continue to grow but I think we are putting ourselves in the best position to keep improving. With Josh Williams coming on board, it’ll be fun to learn each other’s driving styles and work together as teammates on Saturdays. I’m excited to be a part everything we’re working on at Kaulig Racing and see what we can get done next season.”