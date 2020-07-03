Top events
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR XFINITY / Indianapolis / Practice report

Allmendinger tops first Xfinity practice on IMS road course

By:
Jul 3, 2020, 6:47 PM

A.J. Allmendinger took a quick liking to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leading the way in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first practice session.

Allmendinger, who has four NASCAR road course wins to his credit (three in Xfinity and one in Cup), paced the first practice session with an average lap speed of 97.392 mph.

He was the only drive to eclipse the 97 mph on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn course, which is also used by the IndyCar Series.

Austin Cindric ended up second (96.803 mph) and series points leader Chase Briscoe was third (96.470 mph). Justin Haley (96.213 mph) and Justin Allgaier (95.976 mph) completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jeremy Clements, Noah Gragson, Josh Bilicki, Ross Chastain and Preston Pardus.

 

There weren’t any serious incidents during the session.

Ryan Sieg spun once off Turn 12 and Josh Williams drove off course once but was able to continue on without damage.

 
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 5 1'30.155     97.392
2 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 10 1'30.703 0.548 0.548 96.804
3 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 9 1'31.016 0.861 0.313 96.471
4 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 8 1'31.260 1.105 0.244 96.213
5 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 13 1'31.485 1.330 0.225 95.976
6 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 12 1'31.801 1.646 0.316 95.646
7 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 18 1'31.858 1.703 0.057 95.587
8 99 United States Josh Bilicki Toyota 5 1'32.197 2.042 0.339 95.235
9 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 9 1'32.241 2.086 0.044 95.190
10 36 Preston Pardus Chevrolet 7 1'32.257 2.102 0.016 95.173
11 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 10 1'32.306 2.151 0.049 95.123
12 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 13 1'32.356 2.201 0.050 95.071
13 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 17 1'32.578 2.423 0.222 94.843
14 21 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 12 1'32.601 2.446 0.023 94.820
15 8 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 12 1'32.626 2.471 0.025 94.794
16 90 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 7 1'32.793 2.638 0.167 94.624
17 07 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 9 1'32.904 2.749 0.111 94.510
18 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 19 1'33.113 2.958 0.209 94.298
19 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 5 1'33.641 3.486 0.528 93.767
20 26 United States Brandon Gdovic Toyota 7 1'33.675 3.520 0.034 93.733
21 61 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 7 1'34.185 4.030 0.510 93.225
22 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 10 1'34.306 4.151 0.121 93.105
23 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 7 1'34.317 4.162 0.011 93.095
24 13 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 4 1'34.320 4.165 0.003 93.092
25 93 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 4 1'34.338 4.183 0.018 93.074
26 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 10 1'34.684 4.529 0.346 92.734
27 15 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 3 1'35.302 5.147 0.618 92.132
28 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 1 1'35.952 5.797 0.650 91.508
29 0 United States Mike Wallace Chevrolet 10 1'36.503 6.348 0.551 90.986
30 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 7 1'36.877 6.722 0.374 90.635
31 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 13 1'37.460 7.305 0.583 90.092
32 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 1 1'38.025 7.870 0.565 89.573
33 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 2 1'39.773 9.618 1.748 88.004
34 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 1 1'47.378 17.223 7.605 81.771
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Indianapolis
Author Jim Utter

