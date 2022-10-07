AM Racing to field Xfinity, Truck and ARCA entries in 2023

The Statesville, N.C.-based team said it also plans to compete in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023.

“AM Racing is proud and excited about our next chapter,” said team president Wade Moore. “Adding the NASCAR Xfinity Series to our program is going to allow us to further grow and become a team where we are focused on showcasing drivers, marketing partners and personnel for years to come.

“We have been slowly preparing for this transition this year and will continue to add the necessary assets over the coming months to make sure we have a smooth but also competitive transition as we continue to climb the ladder.”

Driver Austin Wayne Self, who has competed primarily for the organization’s Truck team, will attempt to make his Xfinity debut this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.

Self, 26, plans to compete in a number of Xfinity Series races next season but the team would also utilize other drivers.

“Austin Wayne Self will always be an integral member of our team,” Moore said. “He is going to do a great job helping us launch the Xfinity Series program while being an asset to our other projects, too.

“Austin wants to see his family-owned team grow. With that transition he will also be expanding his responsibilities on the business forefront to make sure AM Racing is around for a long time.”

AM Racing, established in 2015, has been home to numerous drivers, including Late Model standout Logan Bearden, NASCAR Mexico Series champion Max Gutiérrez, Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt, Xfinity Series winner Myatt Snider and Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace and J.J. Yeley.

Details on AM Racing’s programs, including car numbers, driver lineups, crew chiefs and sponsors will be announced at a later date.