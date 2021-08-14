Tickets Subscribe
Austin Cindric claims Xfinity victory at Indianapolis

By:

Austin Cindric claims victory for Team Penske in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course.

Stage 3

The final stage of the race went completely green with Ty Gibbs in control for the final restart. However, Austin Cindric was quickly able to overtake him and never looked back.

Sam Mayer was battling teammate Elliott for position inside the top-five when the two came together. Mayer spun and slammed the tire barrier, but he was able to get the car off track and avoid a caution.

Allmendinger moved up to second-place as Gibbs faded, but he could not run down Cindric for the race lead.

For Cindric, it was his fifth win of the 2021 season and the 13th of his career. He led 29 of 62 laps en route to the checkered flag.

“Unbelievable," he said. "First of all, I have to thank Roger Penske for every opportunity I have had in my career and every opportunity he has given you race fans to enjoy this beautiful weekend with three race series'. How awesome is this facility now guys? It is amazing. I am so proud to be a part of this Penske family with PPG and Ford and everyone that has put so much into my career. This racetrack is so much deeper than just that with my family history and what this place means to me. I can’t even put into words what it means to win at Indianapolis.”

A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Chase Elliott, and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Austin Dillon, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst, Harrison Burton, and Andy Lally filled out the remainder of the top-ten.

Stage 1

The race initially got underway with Allmendinger on pole. His time out front did not last long though as he ran wide in Turn 1, handing the race lead to teammate Haley.

The opening lap was a chaotic one as several drivers went airborne after running over the curb at the exit of Turn 6. Kevin Harvick, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton were among those who sustained damage. Both Jones and Harvick were unable to continue.  

The caution flag was then displayed as Preston Pardus stalled on track. Brandon Brown also retired from the race early, putting his playoff hopes in serious doubt.

“We all knew it (the curb) was there all weekend long, none of us hit it,” said Jones . “It’s the fact that when we just cannot see anything, you have to go off what the guy in front of you is doing. My idea and thought process was that I need to get set up to the left for that turn 7 left-hander. So we were kind of using that runoff room there. At least when I go back and look at the replay, I’m not the only one who did it. A lot of really fast race cars got destroyed in that."

 

Haley continued to lead the way until Lap 15 when Cindric was able to overtake him down into Turn 1.

Late in the stage, Ryan Sieg cut down a left rear tire and forced another caution for debris. Most of the field pits, but Herbst and debutant Sage Karam led a small contingent of drivers that stayed out.

Haley quickly charged through the field in a two-lap dash to claim the stage victory ahead of Herbst, J. Burton, Cindric and Karam. Gragson, Clements, Martins, Elliott and Gibbs rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 2

Cindric took the lead at the start of the second stage. Gibbs and Elliott both went spinning in separate incidents in the first lap back green. Kris Wright also went airborne in a spectacular incident over the inside curbing at Turn 6.

 

The fourth yellow of the race flew for Austin Hill stalled on track. Gragson moved into the race lead on the restart, but only briefly as Allmendinger moved past. 

Cindric and several other frontrunners chose to pit before the stage-end for better track position, which was interrupted by a caution for Will Rodgers. The yellow flag was bad timing for Justin Allgaier, who did not make it to the commitment line in time and was penalized for entering a closed pit.

The second stage ended under caution with Allmendinger taking the green and white checkered flag. He was followed by Haley, Gragson, Gibbs, Lally, Burton, Hemric, Clements, Herbst and Williams.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 62 2:02'54.803     29
2 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 62 2:02'56.911 2.108 2.108 8
3 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 62 2:03'04.141 9.338 7.230 18
4 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 62 2:03'05.840 11.037 1.699  
5 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 62 2:03'13.398 18.595 7.558  
6 23 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:03'13.711 18.908 0.313  
7 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 62 2:03'16.471 21.668 2.760  
8 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 62 2:03'19.766 24.963 3.295 3
9 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 62 2:03'21.445 26.642 1.679  
10 78 United States Andy Lally Chevrolet 62 2:03'22.211 27.408 0.766  
11 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 62 2:03'22.806 28.003 0.595  
12 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 62 2:03'23.637 28.834 0.831  
13 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 62 2:03'31.549 36.746 7.912  
14 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 62 2:03'32.752 37.949 1.203  
15 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 62 2:03'39.009 44.206 6.257  
16 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 62 2:03'40.181 45.378 1.172  
17 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 62 2:03'43.698 48.895 3.517  
18 5 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Chevrolet 62 2:03'51.349 56.546 7.651  
19 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 62 2:03'53.910 59.107 2.561 4
20 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 62 2:03'55.562 1'00.759 1.652  
21 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 62 2:03'57.077 1'02.274 1.515  
22 17 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 62 2:04'04.165 1'09.362 7.088  
23 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 62 2:04'23.492 1'28.689 19.327  
24 0 United States Spencer Pumpelly Chevrolet 60 2:00'43.263 2 Laps 2 Laps  
25 07 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 60 2:03'02.186 2 Laps 2'18.923  
26 31 United States Sage Karam Chevrolet 59 1:59'17.868 3 Laps 1 Lap  
27 8 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 44 1:34'56.605 18 Laps 15 Laps  
28 24 United States Will Rodgers Toyota 37 1:16'37.114 25 Laps 7 Laps  
29 61 United States Austin Hill Toyota 27 56'02.603 35 Laps 10 Laps  
30 26 United States Kris Wright Toyota 23 49'33.591 39 Laps 4 Laps  
31 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 21 43'25.046 41 Laps 2 Laps  
32 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 14 31'07.958 48 Laps 7 Laps  
33 99 United States Kevin Harvick Toyota 1 2'08.516 61 Laps 13 Laps  
34 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 1 3'29.528 61 Laps 1'21.012  
35 90 Preston Pardus Chevrolet 1 7'10.111 61 Laps 3'40.583  
36 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 0 1.630 62 Laps 1 Lap  

