Subscribe
Previous / Ross Chastain reunites with Kaulig for Michigan Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY / Michigan Qualifying report

Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter

Josh Berry will lead an all-JR Motorsports front row after winning the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Berry’s average lap speed of 188.549 mph in Friday’s qualifying session gave him the pole over his teammate Justin Allgaier (188.289 mph). Allgaier had topped Friday’s practice session.

The pole is the second this season for Berry, with both coming in the last three races. It’s also the third of his career.

Berry said he and his No. 8 JRM team are determined to atone his race at Pocono two weeks ago, where he ended up 24th after starting on the pole.

“I’m just really proud of these guys on this No. 8 team. They’ve been working really hard,” said Berry, who has yet to earn a win this season. “I’m not going to lie, we let one get away two weeks ago and every single one of us have thought about it every day since then.

“We wanted to come here and finish what we started a couple weeks ago. Hats off to these guys and everybody at JR Motorsports. The cars are faster and driving better.”

Austin Hill ended up third fastest, Berry’s teammate and last week’s race winner Sam Mayer was fourth and Riley Herbst will line up fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs, Sammy Smith and John Hunter Nemechek.

Inspection issue

During inspection on Friday, NASCAR confiscated the splitter from Cole Custer’s No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for further inspection at its R&D Center in Concord, N.C. Any penalties will be announced next week.

Using another splitter on the car, Custer qualified 13th-fastest for Saturday’s race.

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Cla Driver # Time Interval Mph
1 JOSH BERRYJR Motorsports 8 37.985   189.549
2 United StatesJUSTIN ALLGAIERJR Motorsports 7 +0.254 0.254 188.289
3 United StatesAUSTIN HILLRichard Childress Racing 21 +0.276 0.022 188.181
4
SAM MAYERJR Motorsports
 1 +0.318 0.042 187.975
5 United StatesRILEY HERBSTStewart-Haas Racing 98 +0.329 0.011 187.921
6
CHANDLER SMITHKaulig Racing
 16 +0.344 0.015 187.847
7
CARSON HOCEVARSpire Motorsports
 77 +0.377 0.033 187.686
8
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 19 +0.397 0.020 187.588
9
SAMMY SMITHJoe Gibbs Racing
 18 +0.448 0.051 187.339
10 United StatesBRETT MOFFITTAM Racing 25 +0.469 0.021 187.237
11 United StatesJOHN HUNTER NEMECHEKJoe Gibbs Racing 20 +0.469 0.000 187.237
12 United StatesROSS CHASTAINKaulig Racing 10 +0.469 0.000 187.237
13 United StatesCOLE CUSTERStewart-Haas Racing 00 +0.486 0.017 187.154
14 United StatesBRANDON JONESJR Motorsports 9 +0.546 0.060 186.863
15 United StatesSHELDON CREEDRichard Childress Racing 2 +0.567 0.021 186.761
16 United StatesDANIEL HEMRICKaulig Racing 11 +0.569 0.002 186.751
17 United StatesPARKER KLIGERMANBig Machine Racing Team 48 +0.579 0.010 186.703
18
ANTHONY ALFREDOBJ McLeod Motorsports
 78 +0.657 0.078 186.326
19
CONNOR MOSACKSam Hunt Racing
 24 +0.658 0.001 186.321
20 United StatesKYLE WEATHERMANDGM Racing 91 +0.706 0.048 186.090
21
KYLE SIEGRSS Racing
 28 +0.764 0.058 185.811
22 United StatesRYAN SIEGRSS Racing 39 +0.770 0.006 185.782
23 United StatesJEB BURTONJordan Anderson Racing 27 +0.814 0.044 185.572
24
PARKER RETZLAFFJordan Anderson Racing
 31 +0.838 0.024 185.457
25 United StatesKAZ GRALASam Hunt Racing 26 +0.898 0.060 185.171
26 United StatesGARRETT SMITHLEYJD Motorsports 4 +1.016 0.118 184.611
27 United StatesJEREMY CLEMENTSJeremy Clements Racing 51 +1.050 0.034 184.450
28
JOE JR.RSS Racing
 38 +1.214 0.164 183.678
29 United StatesJOSH WILLIAMSDGM Racing 92 +1.305 0.091 183.253
30
STEFAN PARSONSSS-Green Light Racing
 07 +1.424 0.119 182.699
31
MASON MAGGIOSS-Green Light Racing
 08 +1.466 0.042 182.505
32
DAWSON CRAMCHK Racing
 74 +1.486 0.020 182.412
33 United StatesSAGE KARAMMotorsports Business Management 66 +1.509 0.023 182.306
34
MASON MASSEYAlpha Prime Racing
 44 +1.517 0.008 182.269
35 United StatesJEFFREY EARNHARDTAlpha Prime Racing 45 +1.616 0.099 181.814
36 United StatesRYAN ELLISAlpha Prime Racing 43 +1.634 0.018 181.731
37
EMERLINGБ PATRICKEmerling Gase Motorsports
 35 +1.641 0.007 181.699
38 United StatesBRENNAN POOLEJD Motorsports 6 +1.659 0.018 181.616
39
CJ MCLAUGHLINEmerling Gase Motorsports
 53 +1.757 0.098 181.169
40
BLAINE PERKINSOur Motorsports
 02 +1.841 0.084 180.786
shares
comments

Ross Chastain reunites with Kaulig for Michigan Xfinity race

Latest news

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

F1 Formula 1

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying

Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying Baguette fuming after ending up 14th in Fuji qualifying

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe