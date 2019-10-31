Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Brandon Jones to remain with JGR's Xfinity program

shares
comments
Brandon Jones to remain with JGR's Xfinity program
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 4:10 PM

Brandon Jones will return to the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Jones has competed full-time in the Xfinity Series for the last four seasons, winning for the first time earlier this month at Kansas.

He joined JGR prior to the 2018 season, placing ninth in the standings that year.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back and race in 2020 with Joe Gibbs Racing,” stated Brandon Jones. “I am very proud of my team and the huge strides and experience we have gained over the past two years. I am ready for this next opportunity and challenge. “

Additional sponsorship will be announced at a later date, per the team. Jones will be a teammate to Harrison Burton, who moves up to the Xfinity Series as Christopher Bell himself moves up to the Cup level. 

“We are excited to have Brandon back at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2020 and with his experience take over as the senior driver in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program”, stated Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of XFINITY and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing.  “He has steadily improved over the past two years and has proven that he can compete with the top contenders in the series.  We expect him to be a top challenger for the championship next year.”

Read Also:

Next article
Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

Previous article

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

Next article

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Brandon Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Homestead

Homestead

14 Nov - 16 Nov

