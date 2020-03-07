Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Phoenix / Race report

Brandon Jones takes Phoenix Xfinity win in JGR 1-2-3

shares
comments
Brandon Jones takes Phoenix Xfinity win in JGR 1-2-3
By:
Mar 7, 2020, 11:44 PM

Another Xfinity Series win at Phoenix Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing, but this time it was not Kyle Busch.

Race Winner: Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Race Winner: Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Twix Cookies & Cream

Brandon Jones passed Busch with 20 of 200 laps remaining and held off his other JGR teammate, Harrison Burton, to win Saturday’s LS Tractor 200.

The race was the first this season in the series for Busch, who owns 11 victories at the track.

For Jones, 23, it’s his second career victory. He earned his first win last season at Kansas Speedway.

“I could not believe (Busch) left the bottom (lane) open. We were so strong on that top lane,” said Jones, whose victory is the 500th in NASCAR’s three national series for Toyota Racing. “Toyota is the manufacturer to be with – I love them so much.

“We work hard and we’re going to get good results this year because of it.”

 

Busch ended up third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Justin Haley completed the top-five.

“I don’t know, we missed the set-up.” Busch said after the race.

Rounding the top-10 were Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst.

On Lap 128, Joe Nemechek hit the wall in Turn 3 to bring out a caution. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Gragson the first off pit road. Justin Allgaier did not pit and led the way on the restart on Lap 134.

Brandon Brown made contact with Dillon Bassett on Lap 137 and spun out to bring out a caution. After the race, Bassett got into a physical confrontation with members of Brown’s crew.

 

Allgaier used the caution to give up the lead and add fuel. On the restart on Lap 143, Jones led the way followed by Busch and Gragson.

Busch powered into the lead on the restart just before Daniel Hemric got into Keselowski, which triggered a multi-car wreck and another caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 154 with Busch leading the way followed by Jones and Gragson.

With 25 laps to go, Busch remained out front but was closely followed by his teammates Jones and Burton.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Jones went to the inside of Busch and emerged with the lead. With 10 laps left, Jones had opened up a 2-second lead over Burton as Busch dropped to third.

Stage 2

With the advantage of four new tires, Gragson ran down Chastain on a restart with two laps to go to claim the Stage 2 victory, the second stage win of his career.

Briscoe was third, Busch fourth and Allgaier completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars pit with Allgaier the first off pit road. Keselowski stayed out and inherited the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 56.

Allgaier battled Chastain for the lead after the restart and quickly moved back into the lead.

On Lap 64, Busch had battled back to the second spot and set his sights on Allgaier for the lead. Busch finally got around Allgaier to retake the lead on Lap 70. However, Allgaier managed to get back around Busch for the top spot on the following lap.

 

After regrouping, Busch once again got the momentum to retake the lead from Allgaier on Lap 77.

With six laps remaining in the stage, Colby Howard hit the wall hard off Turn 2 to bring out a caution. Most of lead-lap cars elected to pit with Gragson the first off pit road. Chastain remained on the track and led the way on the restart on Lap 88.

Stage 1

Allgaier grabbed the lead late in the stage and held on for the stage victory over Chastain.

Briscoe was third, Busch fourth and Cindric completed the top-five.

Busch started on the pole but Cindric got around him to take the lead shortly after the green flag.

On Lap 10, Busch was able to run down Cindric and retake the lead.

With 25 laps remaining in the first stage, Busch held a small but steady lead over Cindric as Chastain ran third.

On Lap 31, Ray Black II wrecked in Turn 2 to bring out the first caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 37, Busch continued to lead followed by Chastain and Allgaier.

With five laps to go, Allgaier powered around Busch to take the lead for the first time as Chastain move into second.

Black started the race from the rear of the field because of unapproved adjustments to his car following qualifying.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200   24
2 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 200 3.556  
3 54 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 200 4.787 78
4 12 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 200 5.057 7
5 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 8.129  
6 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 8.360  
7 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 200 10.470 27
8 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 10.656 9
9 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 13.120 4
10 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 200 13.756  
11 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 15.218  
12 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 200 23.553  
13 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 23.815 51
14 21 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 200 25.228  
15 93 United States Jeff Green Chevrolet 200 26.019  
16 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 200 26.331  
17 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 26.795  
18 90 United States Dillon Bassett Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
19 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
20 0 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
21 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
22 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
23 61 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 198 2 laps  
24 13 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 196 4 laps  
25 07 United States Ray Black Jr. Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
26 6 United States David Starr Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
27 78 United States Vinnie Miller Toyota 196 4 laps  
28 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 194 6 laps  
29 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 177 23 laps  
30 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 142 58 laps  
31 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 142 58 laps  
32 47 United States Joe Nemechek Chevrolet 127 73 laps  
33 66 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 101 99 laps  
34 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 81 119 laps  
35 89 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 63 137 laps  
36 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 58 142 laps  
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Phoenix
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Phoenix

Phoenix

6 Mar - 7 Mar

