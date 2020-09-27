Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Race in
08 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Warm Up in
05 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Race 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Las Vegas II / Practice report

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8

shares
comments
Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8
By:

Chase Briscoe set an ambitious goal before the season of winning at least eight races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Saturday he reached it in style.

Briscoe led 164 of 200 laps and survived a late-race restart, holding off Noah Gragson to win Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, completing a sweep of victories in both of the track’s Xfinity races this season.

The victory, in the opening race of the 2020 playoffs, locked Briscoe into the semifinal round regardless of his performance in the next two races.

 

Briscoe now has eight wins this season and 10 in nearly three seasons of competition.

“We got it figured out here these last few races. This thing is on the rails around this place,” Briscoe said. “I’m super happy to start our playoffs this way.

“It’s been an unbelievable season but we have six more races to win. That’s what we are going to do. The championship is the priority right now. We still have more in the tank.”

Gragson ended up second, Daniel Hemric third, Justin Allgaier fourth and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five.

“I wanted to win here at my home track. We had a lot of speed today, but not close enough to (Briscoe),” Gragson said.

Completing the top-10 finishers were Austin Cindric, Michael Annett, Anthony Alfredo, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Briscoe once again the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 97, Briscoe was followed by Gragson and Cindric.

With 85 laps remaining in the race, Briscoe maintained a 1.8-second lead over Gragson, with Cindric close behind in third. Allgaier was fourth and Brandon Jones had moved to fifth

With 65 laps to go, Briscoe had expanded his lead over Gragson to more than 4 seconds while Cindric remained in third. Allgaier ran fourth and Jones fifth.

On Lap 142, Sieg got around Jones to move back into the top-five.

On Lap 145, Burton and Hemric were among the first lead-lap cars to make a green-flag pit stop to take on new tires and enough fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Briscoe made his stop on Lap 148.

With 45 laps to go, NASCAR displayed a caution when a tire got loose and ended up in the infield grass. The tire came from the team of Joe Graf Jr.

 

During the caution, Annett, as well as several others made pit, while Briscoe remained on the track and inherited the lead. The race returned to green on Lap 161.

With 25 laps to go, Briscoe had already built back up a more than 3-second lead over Cindric as Gragson remained mired in third.

On Lap 175, Burton moved into fourth after having been one of the few cars to stop under the previous caution for new tires.

With 22 laps remaining, Briscoe reported a vibration and asked his crew if all his wheels were on tight. He was told that they were. The issue didn’t appear to be affecting Briscoe’s speed, however.

Annett, who also pit under the previous caution, moved into the fourth position on Lap 183 and was told he was the fastest car on the track.

On Lap 187, NASCAR displayed a caution after Alex Labbe’s No. 36 became stalled at the entrance to pit road.

All lead-lap cars pit with Briscoe once again the first off pit road with four new tires. The race returned to green with eight laps remaining.

Stage 2

Briscoe held off a furious challenge from Gragson to claim the Stage 2 win, his seventh stage win of the 2020 season.

 

Cindric was third, Sieg fourth and Alfredo rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars pit with Briscoe the first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 52.

On Lap 56, Alfredo got around Ross Chastain and moved into the third position as Chastain dropped back to fifth.

With 30 laps remaining in the second stage, Briscoe had built almost a 1-second lead over Sieg with Gragson running third.

With 20 laps to go, Gragson reported having a bloody noose and Sieg reported his cooling unit was not functioning properly in his No. 39 car. Briscoe continued to hold a more than 1-second lead.

On Lap 74, Gragson moved into second and began gaining ground on leader Briscoe.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Gragson was quickly closing on leader Briscoe as Cindric had made his way back up to third.

Stage 1

Briscoe ran down Chastain and passed him with six laps remaining and held on for the Stage 1 win, his sixth of the 2020 season.

Sieg was third, Gragson fourth and Alfredo rounded out the top-five.

Briscoe, who started on the pole, led the way early until Kyle Weatherman wrecked entering Turn 1 on Lap 8 to bring out the first caution of the race.

The race returned to green on Lap 14 with Briscoe still leading the way followed by Cindric and Haley.

Coming off Turn 4 of the restart lap, Cindric powered to the lead for the first time in the race.

Austin Hill spun off Turn 2 on Lap 19 to bring out another caution. NASCAR designated this caution as the competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear.

A handful of lead-lap cars elected to pit but Cindric stayed on the track and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 24.

Chastain powered to the lead off Turn 2 on the restart lap while Gragson moved up to third.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Chastain led the way but Sieg had moved into the runner-up spot and began challenging him for the lead. Briscoe worked his way back to third.

On Lap 8, Chastain, Sieg and Briscoe were nose-to-tail battling for the lead.

With six laps to go, Briscoe dove to the inside and passed both Chastain and Sieg to reclaim the lead.

 

With a lap remaining in the first stage, Chastain tagged the wall but was able to continue on without a caution.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 2:20'51.076     164
2 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 200 2:20'52.446 1.370 1.370  
3 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 200 2:20'55.084 4.008 2.638  
4 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2:20'55.922 4.846 0.838  
5 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 2:20'56.113 5.037 0.191 3
6 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 2:20'56.693 5.617 0.580 10
7 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 2:20'57.827 6.751 1.134 8
8 21 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 200 2:20'58.390 7.314 0.563  
9 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 200 2:20'58.488 7.412 0.098  
10 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 2:20'58.932 7.856 0.444  
11 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 2:20'58.951 7.875 0.019  
12 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 200 2:20'59.571 8.495 0.620  
13 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 2:21'00.219 9.143 0.648  
14 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 2:21'02.082 11.006 1.863  
15 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 200 2:21'02.413 11.337 0.331  
16 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 2:21'04.837 13.761 2.424 15
17 61 United States Austin Hill Toyota 199 2:21'06.392 1 Lap 1 Lap  
18 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 199 2:21'08.912 1 Lap 2.520  
19 93 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 199 2:21'11.553 1 Lap 2.641  
20 78 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 199 2:21'11.909 1 Lap 0.356  
21 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 198 2:21'10.716 2 Laps 1 Lap  
22 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 198 2:21'11.793 2 Laps 1.077  
23 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 198 2:21'12.609 2 Laps 0.816  
24 07 United States Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 197 2:21'09.872 3 Laps 1 Lap  
25 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 197 2:21'10.073 3 Laps 0.201  
26 6 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 197 2:21'22.485 3 Laps 12.412  
27 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 196 2:21'14.995 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 13 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 196 2:21'23.306 4 Laps 8.311  
29 90 Dexter Bean Chevrolet 195 2:21'14.266 5 Laps 1 Lap  
30 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 194 2:21'24.875 6 Laps 1 Lap  
31 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 191 2:20'56.654 9 Laps 3 Laps  
32 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 179 2:06'02.266 21 Laps 12 Laps  
33 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 166 2:21'15.943 34 Laps 13 Laps  
34 99 United States Vinnie Miller Toyota 51 1:32'55.851 149 Laps 115 Laps  
35 66 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 36 44'31.657 164 Laps 15 Laps  
36 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 7 3'58.031 193 Laps 29 Laps  

Related video

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric

Previous article

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Las Vegas II
Drivers Chase Briscoe
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Hamilton avoids penalty for Turn 2 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton avoids penalty for Turn 2 rules breach

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

Triple Eight's "biggest issue" is pace, not strategy
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight's "biggest issue" is pace, not strategy

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Latest news

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Practice report

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

3
Supercars

Network 10 won't renew Supercars TV deal

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

5
Formula 1

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner

Latest news

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8
NSXF

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric
NSXF

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win
NSXF

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set
NSXF

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride
NSXF

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride

Latest videos

Brown on making Xfinity playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true’ 00:53
NASCAR XFINITY

Brown on making Xfinity playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Chastain emotional after Bristol: ‘Just didn’t get it done’ 01:06
NASCAR XFINITY

Chastain emotional after Bristol: ‘Just didn’t get it done’

Briscoe after Bristol win: ‘Ain’t no way we’re getting beat today’ 01:25
NASCAR XFINITY

Briscoe after Bristol win: ‘Ain’t no way we’re getting beat today’

Big crash on Bristol frontstretch in Xfinity regular-season finale 00:55
NASCAR XFINITY

Big crash on Bristol frontstretch in Xfinity regular-season finale

Justin Allgaier sweeps the weekend at Richmond 02:06
NASCAR XFINITY

Justin Allgaier sweeps the weekend at Richmond

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.