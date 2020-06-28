Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Chase Briscoe speeds, spins and still wins Pocono Xfinity race

shares
comments
Chase Briscoe speeds, spins and still wins Pocono Xfinity race
By:
Co-author: Nick DeGroot, Featured writer
Jun 28, 2020, 7:37 PM

Chase Briscoe just about experienced it all on Saturday, including a trip to Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway.

Race Winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Race Winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Briscoe overcame a pit road speeding penalty, spun out while leading at one point and used a nudge and pass of Ross Chastain with one lap remaining in overtime to win Saturday’s Pocono Green 225.

The is Briscoe’s fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, including two of the last three, and sixth of his career.

Chastain ended up second and came away with the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season. Chastain claimed two of the four bonuses this season.

“We were really not that good at the beginning and we didn’t have the speed I really anticipated us to have here,” Briscoe said. “The guys kept working on it and getting it better and better. We had the lead there after I sped on pit road – I was little worried but a lot of the good cars got torn up and it made it a little easier to get back through the field.

“Racing Ross was pretty fun. He’s also one of the hardest guys to race against and pass.”

Asked how much concern he had when Chastain quickly grabbed the lead on the final restart, Briscoe said, “There was a ton of concern. I was really tight and I felt if I went to the bottom (lane) I’d get too tight on exit.

“When I was catching Ross, I knew his trouble was in (Turn 2), he was just so loose. I just tried to use that to my advantage. It was fun. We raced clean the whole time. It’s fun when you can do that.”

Jeremy Clements finished third, Myatt Snider was fourth and Michael Annett completed the top-five.

The Xfinity Series returns to action next Saturday for its first-ever race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, part of a NASCAR-IndyCar Series doubleheader weekend.

On Lap 48 of the scheduled 90 laps, Justin Haley got into Riley Herbst off Turn 3 and sent him into the wall to bring out a caution. NASCAR assessed a two-lap penalty to Haley for “aggressive driving,” deeming the act intentional.

 

Several cars elected to pit under the caution, but Chastain remained on the track and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 53.

Noah Gragson got loose off Turn 1 following contact with Snider and then got into Daniel Hemric to bring the caution back out. Hemric then shot across the track and triggered a multi-car wreck that also collected Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric.

When the race returned to green on Lap 58, Briscoe was the new leader followed by Moffitt and Jesse Little.

With 25 laps to go in the race, Briscoe had built a 1.1-second lead over Snider with Chastain running third.

Briscoe spun off the exit of Turn 2 on Lap 69 after he apparently suffered a flat left-rear tire, Snider inherited the lead as a caution was displayed.

Most lead-lap cars elected to pit under the caution but Snider stayed out. On the restart on Lap 73, Snider was followed by Annett , Brett Moffitt, B.J. McLeod and Ryan Sieg.

With 14 laps to go, Chastain got around Snider to retake the lead as Briscoe moved back up to third.

On Lap 81, Briscoe was able to run down Chastain and reclaim the lead, only to see Chastain return the favor before the end of the lap.

Briscoe went back to the inside of Chastain on Lap 84 power his way back into the top spot.

Chad Finchum spun and hit the Turn 2 wall to bring out the ninth caution of the race and set up another dramatic finish.

A handful of drivers pit under the caution but Briscoe remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green in the two-lap overtime. Briscoe was followed by Chastain, Allgaier, Sieg and Moffitt.

 

Stage 2

Chastain took over the race lead for the restart, staying out despite being the only driver yet to make a stop.

Stage 1 winner Cindric charged back up through the field, taking third place from Gragson with seven laps to go in the second stage.

Chastain was able to hang on to the race lead for some time, but Allgaier was always close behind. With four laps to go in the stage, Allgaier got beside Chastain but was unable to complete the pass on the inside.

However, Chastain dove down pit road with three laps to go in the stage. Briscoe and Haley followed suit. Briscoe was caught speeding, putting him deep in the pack for the start of the final stage.

Allgaier took the stage win, followed by Cindric, Gragson, Hemric and Herbst.

Stage 1

Gragson led the field to the green flag and just like the Truck race before it, the field did not make it through the opening lap clean.

Brandon Jones, who won Sunday morning's Truck race, was sent spinning off the nose of Cindric and made hard contact with the backstretch wall.

The ensuing run did not last long as Josh Williams crashed along with Joe Graf Jr.

Cindric was able to make his way into the lead during the hectic restart that followed. Allgaier nearly lose control at the exit of Turn 1. A few laps later, Harrison Burton was not so lucky as he slammed into the inside wall on the backstretch, forcing a red flag for cleanup. Reports from drivers indicate that there may have been oil put down in that area of the track.

Several drivers took the opportunity to pit once the field was re-fired behind the pace. Cindric and Chastain did not, instead opting to maximize stage points.

On the final lap of the stage, Dash 4 Cash driver Alex Labbe spun and made contact with the inside wall out of Turn 1.

Cindric would win the stage under caution with Chastain, Allgaier, Snider, Briscoe, Gragson, Herbst, Haley and Hemric rounding out the top-ten.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 91   24
2 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 91 1.015 31
3 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 91 3.003  
4 21 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 91 3.065 8
5 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 91 3.843  
6 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 91 3.960 9
7 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 91 4.833  
8 61 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 91 5.245  
9 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 91 5.444  
10 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 91 5.561  
11 36 Dexter Bean Chevrolet 91 5.740  
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 91 6.034  
13 15 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 91 6.084  
14 6 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 91 6.154  
15 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 91 6.309  
16 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 91 6.669  
17 90 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 91 6.823  
18 78 United States Vinnie Miller Chevrolet 91 7.052  
19 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 91 7.306  
20 07 Carson Ware Chevrolet 91 8.012  
21 99 United States Stefan Parsons Toyota 91 8.526  
22 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 90 1 lap 8
23 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 89 2 laps  
24 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 78 13 laps  
25 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 73 18 laps  
26 13 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 73 18 laps  
27 66 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 69 22 laps  
28 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 52 39 laps  
29 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 52 39 laps 11
30 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 44 47 laps  
31 93 United States Jeff Green Chevrolet 17 74 laps  
32 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 14 77 laps  
33 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 7 84 laps  
34 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 4 87 laps  
35 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 4 87 laps  
36 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 0 91 laps  
Next article
Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

Previous article

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

trending Today

Purchase deal secured for Supercars backer Virgin
Supercars / Supercars

Purchase deal secured for Supercars backer Virgin

Dovizioso suffers broken collarbone in motocross crash
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso suffers broken collarbone in motocross crash

Dovizioso "99 percent" certain to stay at Ducati
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso "99 percent" certain to stay at Ducati

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Latest news

Chase Briscoe speeds, spins and still wins Pocono Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY
42m

Chase Briscoe speeds, spins and still wins Pocono Xfinity race

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

Justin Haley tops Chastain for first Xfinity win at Talladega
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Justin Haley tops Chastain for first Xfinity win at Talladega

Briscoe wins second Miami race, Allmendinger scoops $100k
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Briscoe wins second Miami race, Allmendinger scoops $100k

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Supercars

Purchase deal secured for Supercars backer Virgin

2
MotoGP

Dovizioso suffers broken collarbone in motocross crash

3
MotoGP

Dovizioso "99 percent" certain to stay at Ducati

4
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Latest news

Chase Briscoe speeds, spins and still wins Pocono Xfinity race
NSXF

Chase Briscoe speeds, spins and still wins Pocono Xfinity race

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest
NSXF

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

Justin Haley tops Chastain for first Xfinity win at Talladega
NSXF

Justin Haley tops Chastain for first Xfinity win at Talladega

Briscoe wins second Miami race, Allmendinger scoops $100k
NSXF

Briscoe wins second Miami race, Allmendinger scoops $100k

Briscoe's crew chief, car chief and engineer suspended
NSXF

Briscoe's crew chief, car chief and engineer suspended

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.