Carson Kvapil to make Xfinity debut at Martinsville with JRM

Kvapil, the 20-year-old son of former NASCAR Truck champion Travis Kvapil, will drive JRM’s No. 88 Chevrolet in the April 6 race.

As a product of JRM’s Late Model organization, Kvapil becomes its fifth driver to make his Xfinity debut for the organization, joining Richard Boswell, Josh Berry, William Byron and Sam Mayer.

Byron competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and won his first Daytona 500 last weekend.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” said team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

“Helping young drivers with opportunities to climb the ladder is part of the foundation of JRM. Carson is part of a long list of drivers who deserve the chance to take that step forward in the sport.”

A native of Mooresville, N.C., Kvapil started his foray into NASCAR competition last season, making his first starts in the Truck and ARCA Menards series. He finished a career best second in the Kansas ARCA race.

“My dad made his NASCAR Cup Series debut (at Martinsville) back in 2004, so it’s cool to make my first Xfinity start at the same track,” Carson said.

“I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April.”

Kvapil enters his third season with JRM’s Late Model program fresh off of back-to-back championships, nine wins, 27 top-five finishes and 951 laps led in a combined 34 starts in the CARS Tour.

Kvapil’s two titles gave JRM their fourth and fifth championships for the Late Model team, which dates back to 2004. He joins Berry as the only driver to earn multiple championships for JRM across the Late Model and Xfinity competition.