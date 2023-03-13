Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta

The younger brother of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up has a handful of starts in the Truck Series.

Driving for Niece Motorsports, he started four races between 2021 and 2022.

The 24 year-old will now make his first appearance in the Xfinity Series this weekend, driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Protect Your Melon campaign will serve as the primary sponsor, which promotes seat belt use.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based race team, driving a “Protect Your Melon” Chevrolet just like I watched my brother (Ross) do for years,” said Chad Chastain. “I have a great platform to raise awareness for safe driving, whether on the track or on the roads in the local community and being able to tie that back to our family business is an honor.”

Ross has driven for the team four times before, most recently at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year. His best result was fourth at the Indianapolis RC last year.

“We’re excited to work with Chad (Chastain),” said DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin in a release from the team. “He has done a nice job in the select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races he has run, and we’re excited to give him the opportunity to continue his growth in NASCAR. The program that both Ross (Chastain) and Chad have put together promoting seat belt safety is fantastic and we’re happy to collaborate with them to bring awareness to this important topic.”