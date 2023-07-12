Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick
2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will run the NASCAR Xfinity race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway later this month.
Elliott, 27, will be making his first Xfinity (NXS) start of the year on July 22nd at Pocono.
He will be driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) Chevrolet with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.
The part-time entry has already run select entered races this year, first with William Byron who finished second at COTA, and then with Kyle Larson who finished third at at Sonoma.
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Elliott, a former champion of the Xfinity Series (2014) with the Hendrick-affiliated JR Motorsports, hasn't started an NXS race in nearly two years. In fact, his last oval race in an Xfinity car came in February, 2019 at Daytona.
In 82 Xfinity starts, he has five wins, 34 top-fives, and 66 top-tens.
Elliott is the most recent Cup winner at Pocono, taking the victory after the first and second-place finishers were disqualified last year.
Hendrick has plans to run the No. 17 car in a total of five races this year. After Elliott, Alex Bowman will drive the car at Watkins Glen, and then Larson at Darlington.
HMS has 26 NXS wins, but none since 2009. They stopped entering Xfinity-level races between 2010 and 2021, but have since changed course and run a handful of races over the past two years.
Nemechek snags Atlanta Xfinity win in overtime finish
Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas
Latest news
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut
F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses
F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.