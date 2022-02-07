Chevrolet partners with Jesse Iwuji for 2022 Xfinity season

The team, which is co-owned by driver Jesse Iwuji and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, will field the No. 34 Chevrolet and Iwuji will serve as the driver.

Iwuji attended the United States Naval Academy and is currently an officer in the Navy Reserve after serving seven years of active duty. He made five career starts in the Xfinity Series between 2020 and 2021, and 15 starts in the Camping World Truck Series between 2018 and 2021.

“There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet,” said Iwuji. “When I decided to pursue a professional racing career, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today.

“The story of going from the Navy to NASCAR and having my Corvette play a key part in that journey makes this partnership not only authentic, but inspirational for any person out there looking to accomplish big goals and dreams. This journey gives people hope and shows how much life truly rewards those who stay strong enough, long enough.”

Going fulltime

Iwuji and Smith first met when Smith sponsored a car driven by Iwuji at a race in 2020. The pair helped start Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in 2021.

“First, our team could not be more excited about the partnership with Chevrolet because of what it means to our race team and fans as we get our footing in NASCAR,” said Smith. “It was vital to align to a manufacturer that not only provided us with the very best in technology but also believed in supporting Jesse, believed in the great men and woman that defend our country, believed in diversity, and believed in everything that our team stands for.”

Chevrolet will provide engineering support and guidance to Jesse Iwuji Motorsports and help develop team members.

“We are excited to have Jesse and Emmitt join our Chevrolet racing family,” said Eric Warren, Chevrolet director of NASCAR programs. “I respect that Jesse puts effort into continuously improving whatever he does.

“I grew up watching and cheering the competitive spirit of Emmitt. We will help guide this young team and provide engineering resources to accelerate them along the path to winning races.”

