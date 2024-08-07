Teenaged sensation Connor Zilisch signs with JR Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity

Connor Zilisch will race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for the JR Motorsports organization in 2025.

The 18-year-old Trackhouse Racing development driver stormed onto the racing scene in 2024 compiling an impressive resume that includes LMP2 victories at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel, Connor Zilisch Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

He followed up those victories with four wins in the ARCA Series at Dover (Del.) Speedway in April, Flat Rock (Mich.) Speedway in May, Iowa Speedway in June and Indianapolis Raceway Park in July. He also won a CARS Tour race at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in April.

Zilisch set a new track record in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at the Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas in March winning the pole by seven-tenths of a second and finishing fourth in the race after driving from the back of the field.

Connor Zilisch, Spire Motorsports, Austin Hatcher Foundation Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“This is an amazing moment for me and all the people who have helped me get to this place in my career,” said Zilisch, who only became eligible to race in the Xfinity Series when he turned 18 on July 22.

“With so much support from Chevrolet and a chance to race in trucks and ARCA with Silver Hare Racing, I was able to sign with Trackhouse Racing and they went to work to secure an incredible opportunity for me. I am so grateful and can’t wait to show their trust in me is warranted.

“It is mind-blowing to think that I will drive for JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is one of my heroes. I’m ready to put in the work.”

He joins an organization at JR Motorsports that has launched the careers of NASCAR stars like William Byron, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Tyler Reddick.

“Connor is such an impressive driver at this young age,” said Earnhardt Jr. “We’re excited for him to get behind the wheel full-time next season. He is on a path to sure success with support from Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing, and now JR Motorsports.”

Zilisch will drive the No. 88 for JR Motorsports in a four-race deal this season. His schedule kicks off at Watkins Glen International (14 September) and includes races at Kansas Speedway (28 September), Homestead-Miami Speedway (26 October) and Phoenix Raceway (9 November).

Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks said pairing Zilisch with JR Motorsports is intentional.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin this relationship with JR Motorsports and know that Connor is in good hands as we work together to continue Connor’s development,” said Marks, who added a sponsorship announcement will come later in the year.

“Connor has a bright future in this sport and we plan to be together for a long time. JR Motorsports is the perfect partner for Trackhouse and Connor.”