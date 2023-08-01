Subscribe
Conor Daly to run NASCAR Xfinity race at Indianapolis

IndyCar veteran Conor Daly has secured a ride for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Conor Daly, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Daly will pilot the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet at IMS, making his first Xfinity start of the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old Indiana native has one previous Xfinity start, coming five years ago at Road America. He fell out of the race with mechanical issues after starting 15th, finishing 31st.

More recently, Daly has started three Cup races with his Cup debut coming at the Charlotte Roval in 2022. He also made his way into the 2023 Daytona 500 field, finishing 29th.

Daly also has one Truck Series start this year, joining Niece Motorsports at Mid-Ohio and finishing 18th.

Daly started the year fulltime in the IndyCar Series with Ed Carpenter Racing, but the two decided to part ways in early June. He has since run three races for Meyer Shank Racing, subbing for Simon Pagenaud as he recovers from a violent airborne crash at Mid-Ohio.

The August 12th event will be his first stock car race at the IMS Road Course, but he's certainly familiar with the layout. A veteran of over 100 IndyCar races, ten of which came at the Indy Road Course. His best showing came just last year, finishing fifth.

Daly has also started ten Indianapolis 500s, finishing as high as sixth in 2022.

Alpha Prime Racing has used a variety of drivers in its No. 44 Chevrolet throughout the 2023 season, including another IndyCar driver in Sage Karam. Rajah Caruth, Greg Van Alst, Dylan Lupton, Brad Perez, and Jeffrey Earnhardt have also driven the car this year.

The team's best result so far came at Richmond, where Earnhardt finished 18th.

