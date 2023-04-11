Subscribe
Corey Heim to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Dover

NASCAR Truck Series regular Corey Heim will make his Xfinity Series debut later this month at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Corey Heim to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Dover

Heim, who competes fulltime in the Truck Series this season with Tricon Garage, will drive the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing in the April 29 A-Game 200 at Dover.

“It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity series,” said Heim, 20, who won rookie of the year honors in Trucks last season. “I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true.”

The Toyota Racing Development driver won twice in Trucks last season — at Atlanta and Gateway. Heim also owns nine wins in the ARCA Menards Series and finished second in the series standings in 2021.

So far this season in Trucks, Heim has four top-10 finishes in the first five races as that series heads to Martinsville, Va., on Friday night.

“It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam and I have talked about running races for a few years now,” said Heim. “To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait.

“I want to have a strong run in my debut. I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all.”

Heim is the fourth driver to pilot the No. 24 for Sam Hunt Racing in 2023.

“Corey is a driver that I’ve been a believer in for years now, and I think he is going to really enjoy working with our group and put in a strong performance right out of the gate,” said team owner Sam Hunt.

“It will be a learning experience for him, but also a great chance to surprise some folks.”

