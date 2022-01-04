Tickets Subscribe
2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR XFINITY News

Veteran crew chief Luke Lambert joins Noah Gragson at JRM

By:

Veteran NASCAR Cup crew chief Luke Lambert has joined JR Motorsports’ Xfinity Series program for the 2022 season.

Veteran crew chief Luke Lambert joins Noah Gragson at JRM

Lambert, 39, who spent the past eight seasons as a crew chief in the Cup Series and most recently working for drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, will take over JRM’s No. 9 Chevrolet team and work with driver Noah Gragson.

Gragson finished third in the final standings in the 2021 Xfinity Series season.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of really good opportunities and experiences in the sport, and looking at JR Motorsports and what I think we are capable of accomplishing, it felt like a really good fit,” Lambert said.

“That’s what was exciting for me, because I feel like we have the opportunity to be really competitive and make a run at the NASCAR Xfinity Series title. That’s what I wanted to be part of here.”

Read Also:

While Lambert and Gragson are in the early part of building a relationship, the new crew chief sees much potential in the 23-year-old Las Vegas native, who capped the 2021 season with three wins, 13 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes.

“I can’t wait to start working with Luke and to see what his experience and knowledge can bring to this No. 9 team,” said Gragson. “After how close we came to winning the championship last season, there’s a ton of momentum on this No. 9 team.

“I think Luke will bring a fresh perspective to what we already have at JR Motorsports.”

Lambert, a native of Mount Airy, N.C., graduated from N.C. State University’s Motorsports program and joined RCR as an engineer in 2005. As a Cup Series crew chief, Lambert has one victory (in 2017 at Phoenix Raceway with Newman), 26 top-five and 86 top-10 finishes.

In 2012, he headed RCR’s No. 2 Xfinity team with driver Elliott Sadler, earning four victories, 15 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes on the way to a second-place finish in the final standings.

The announcement sets JRM’s driver and crew chief lineup for 2022. Jason Burdett will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet with driver Justin Allgaier, Mike Bumgarner will have driver Josh Berry for the full season in the No. 8 Chevrolet, and Taylor Moyer will pair with Sam Mayer in the No. 1 Chevrolet.

