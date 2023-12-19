Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season
AM Racing confirmed on Tuesday that Joe Williams Jr. will serve as crew chief for Hailie Deegan's rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Williams worked with AM Racing and driver Brett Moffitt throughout the 2023 season, scoring one top-five, nine top-tens and ending the year 15th in the final standings.
Prior to that, he worked with SS GreenLight Racing and won at Auto Club Speedway in 2022 with Cole Custer behind the wheel.
“I am excited about the chance to continue to lead AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Williams in a release from the team.
“The team has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, but there is a lot more to be desired. We continue to work hard to strengthen our Xfinity Series program, and with Hailie behind the wheel, it presents us an opportunity to continue showcasing our efforts but also put her in a position to not only contend for top-10 finishes but hopefully challenge for a win throughout the year too.”
Deegan has spent the last three years competing full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. Williams was actually the crew chief in her first and currently only Xfinity Series start, which came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. She finished 13th on debut.
The 22-year-old is the daughter of Brian Deegan — the most decorated freestyle motocross rider in X-Games history. She will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing next year.
“I am looking forward to working with Joe (Williams) next year as my crew chief,” said Deegan. “With Joe’s knowledge and experience with AM Racing, alongside the support from the Ford Performance team, I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.”
Latest news
Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks
Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks
Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports
Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles
Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.