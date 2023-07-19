Daniel Suarez enters Pocono Xfinity race with Kaulig
Daniel Suarez will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2023 season this weekend, driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Suarez, 31, will become the latest driver to pilot Kaulig's No. 10 Chevrolet this year when he races at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on Saturday.
Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Jordan Taylor, Derek Kraus, and Suarez's Cup Series team owner Justin Marks have all driven the car.
Two were victorious, with Larson winning in dramatic fashion at Darlington and Allmendinger taking victory at COTA.
Suarez is a former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2016), winning three races during his title run. His best Xfinity finish at Pocono came in 2017, placing fifth.
He has one previous Xfinity start this year, competing at Sonoma for SS-Green Light Racing and finishing 27th.
Suarez currently sits on the edge of playoffs in the Cup Series, just one point out with six races left in the regular season. Fellow Cup drivers Chase Elliott and Ty Dillon have also entered the Pocono Xfinity race.
