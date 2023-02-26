Fontana NASCAR Xfinity race postponed due to rain

The change sets up a doubleheader of racing on Sunday at the 2-mile speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The 400-mile Cup race is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start and broadcast on Fox Sports. The 300-mile Xfinity race will now take place following the Cup race with an approximate starting time of 8 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox Sports 2.

Last week's winner at Daytona, Austin Hill, will start on the pole for the Xfinity race after Saturday's qualifying was canceled and the lineup set per the rulebook.

Hill will once again have the opportunity to become the fourth different driver in series history to win the first two races of the season, joining Tony Stewart (2008), Chad Little (1995) and Dale Earnhardt (1986). Hill started eighth in last season's Fontana race but finished 27th.

Joining Hill on the front row will be John Hunter Nemechek. Justin Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff and Chandler Smith round out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 are Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, last year's winner of the event Cole Custer, Josh Williams and Brandon Jones.

There were originally 40 entries for the race. With qualifying canceled, two drivers will miss the race - Garrett Smithlet and Ryan Vargas.

Read Also: Bell will start on pole after Fontana qualifying rained out