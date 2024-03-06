Former IndyCar driver Ed Jones to run three NASCAR Xfinity races

The team on Wednesday announced Jones, 29, will drive one of SHR’s Toyotas in three road course events in 2024 – March 23 at COTA, June 1 at Portland and June 8 at Sonoma, Calif.

Jones, the 2013 Euro F3 Open Champion, is a road course regular who is making the transition to stock car racing following a career in IndyCar, IMSA and FIA’s World Endurance Championship.

He is the 2016 Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) champion and has collected three IndyCar podium finishes, including third in his Indianapolis 500 debut. He also owns a third-place finish in the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class.

Jones made his NASCAR debut last season, running the Truck race at COTA with Young’s Motorsports. He finished 36th after getting knocked out of the race on Lap 1with a suspension issue.

“I’m really excited to be joining Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Racing Development for my Xfinity Series debut and to compete in multiple races this season,” said Jones.

“After spending time with Sam’s crew and the Toyota team, I have a lot of confidence in the program. I feel confident that we will be able to achieve some strong results.”

In Jones’s first start of the season at COTA, will join teammate Sage Karam, which will mark the team’s first two-car effort in 2024.

“I’m looking forward to implementing Ed into our program at SHR, beginning at COTA,” said team owner Sam Hunt. “He’s a super smart, mature guy who is hungry to build a career in NASCAR over the next couple of years, and to build it the right way.

“He’s professional and has raced at very high levels in IndyCar and Sports cars. We’re excited to tackle the learning curve of competing in stock cars with him, and we know he will only get stronger and stronger with experience.”