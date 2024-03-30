All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR XFINITY Richmond
Race report

Chandler Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond in JGR 1-2-3

Chandler Smith used pit strategy to replicate his victory of a year ago at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and charge to the NASCAR Xfinity Series points lead.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Chandler Smith dominates late for second Richmond victory

Smith, who earned his first series victory at Richmond almost one year ago, didn’t appear to have as good a car as his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Aric Almirola through the first two stages.

Early in the final stage, however, Smith and Almirola both elected to pit for new tires under a caution on lap 174 of 250 for a wreck involving Joey Gase and Dawson Cram.

Smith beat Almirola off pit road and never looked back as the race stayed green the rest of the way. Smith built his lead over the final 60 laps before cruising to the 4.495-second win over Almirola at the checkered flag.

The win is the third of Smith’s career and second this season, which is his first driving the No. 81 Chevrolet for JGR. With the win, Smith also took a 10-point lead over Austin Hill in the series standings.

Watch: Chandler Smith ‘never gave up’ in Richmond victory

“Never give up. This car was junk in Stage 1, wasn’t good in Stage 2 but used some good strategy there and this thing was fast when it counted,” Smith said. “I think we took over the points lead today, too. I’m just blessed.”

Taylor Gray rallied in the final laps to grab third and complete a 1-2-3 finish for JGR, Corey Heim ended up fourth and Jesse Love fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Bubba Pollard – who was making his first series start, Parker Kligerman, Hill, Sammy Smith and Cole Custer.

Stage 1

Almirola passed Justin Allgaier with 11 of 75 laps remaining and held off Brennan Poole by 0.821 seconds to take the Stage 1 win. Heim was third, Allgaier fourth and Sam Mayer rounded out the top five.

Brandon Jones lost the engine in his No. 9 Chevrolet in Turns 1 and 2 on lap 43, spun and got collected in a wreck with Ryan Sieg, which knocked them both out of the race.

 

Stage 2

Almirola held off a fast-charging Mayer to complete a sweep with a victory in Stage 2. Chandler Smith was third, Gray fourth and Heim rounded out the top five.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead lap cars pit with Almirola first off pit road. When the race resumed on lap 160, Almirola led Mayer and Gray.

With 87 laps to go, Chandler Smith went to the inside of Almirola and came away with the lead for the first time in the race. Mayer was forced to pit under green with a flat tire.

On lap 173, Cram got inside of Gase entering Turn 1, spun him and he then slammed into the wall hard.

After Gase got out of his car, he walked to the back and ripped the bumper off the rear of his No. 35 Chevrolet. Gase then waited for Cram to drive by and tossed the bumper cover onto Cram’s car.

Watch: Tempers flare as Joey Gase crashes late at Richmond

Several lead lap cars pit but 15 stayed out under the caution with Allgaier inheriting the lead on the restart with 67 laps to go.

On Lap 191, Chandler Smith – who stopped for new tires – had already driven through the field and reclaimed the lead.

With 25 laps remaining in the race, Chandler Smith had built a 1.6-second lead over Almirola with Heim in third. Allgaier, in ninth, was the highest running car still with a set of new tires left to use.

Smith extended his lead to 3.6 seconds over Almirola with five laps to go as Heim remained in third, 6.7 seconds behind the leader.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
 81 Toyota 250

2:18'35.342

   5 52
2 A. AlmirolaJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 250

+4.495

2:18'39.837

 4.495 6 55
3
T. GrayJOE GIBBS RACING
 19 Toyota 250

+7.552

2:18'42.894

 3.057 6  
4
C. HeimSAM HUNT RACING
 26 Toyota 250

+7.949

2:18'43.291

 0.397 6  
5
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
 2 Chevrolet 250

+9.958

2:18'45.300

 2.009 6 32
6
B. PollardJR MOTORSPORTS
 88 Chevrolet 250

+11.133

2:18'46.475

 1.175 6 31
7 P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM 48 Chevrolet 250

+12.875

2:18'48.217

 1.742 6 30
8 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 21 Chevrolet 250

+15.493

2:18'50.835

 2.618 6 33
9
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
 8 Chevrolet 250

+24.620

2:18'59.962

 9.127 7 29
10 C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING 00 Ford 249

+1 Lap

2:18'36.040

 1 Lap 6 32
11 J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'36.748

 0.708 5 38
12 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 11 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'37.005

 0.257 5 25
13 R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING 98 Ford 249

+1 Lap

2:18'37.325

 0.320 5 29
14 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'41.673

 4.348 6 23
15 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 97 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'42.128

 0.455 6 22
16
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 31 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'42.205

 0.077 5 24
17 K. WeathermanDGM RACING 91 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'43.203

 0.998 5 20
18 M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING 38 Ford 249

+1 Lap

2:18'44.324

 1.121 6 19
19 J. BilickiDGM RACING 92 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'48.420

 4.096 5 18
20
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 42 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'53.220

 4.800 5 17
21 G. SmithleyJD MOTORSPORTS 6 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'54.974

 1.754 6 16
22
L. BeardenSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 14 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:18'57.022

 2.048 7 16
23
K. SiegRSS RACING
 28 Ford 249

+1 Lap

2:18'58.501

 1.479 7 14
24 J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING 51 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:19'00.917

 2.416 7 13
25
D. CramJD MOTORSPORTS
 4 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

2:18'37.738

 1 Lap 8 12
26 J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 27 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

2:18'41.638

 3.900 5 11
27 R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING 43 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

2:18'47.748

 6.110 5 10
28 B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING 44 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

2:18'52.902

 5.154 7 18
29
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
 5 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

2:18'55.792

 2.890 8 8
30
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
 1 Chevrolet 246

+4 Laps

2:18'40.633

 2 Laps 7 22
31 H. DeeganAM RACING 15 Ford 241

+9 Laps

2:15'25.342

 5 Laps 6 6
32 R. SiegRSS RACING 39 Ford 220

+30 Laps

2:18'45.045

 21 Laps 15 5
33
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
 29 Ford 181

+69 Laps

2:18'38.709

 39 Laps 10 4
34 J. GaseJOEY GASE MOTORSPORTS 35 Chevrolet 171

+79 Laps

1:39'15.750

 10 Laps 6 3
35 S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING 18 Toyota 118

+132 Laps

1:13'09.848

 53 Laps 5 2
36
E. PatrickSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 07 Chevrolet 95

+155 Laps

59'06.590

 23 Laps 7 1
37 B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 42

+208 Laps

21'47.678

 53 Laps 2 1
38 R. VargasJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 32 Chevrolet 18

+232 Laps

7'38.227

 24 Laps 2 1

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sammy Smith to run several NASCAR Truck races with Spire
Next article Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia