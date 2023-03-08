Hendrick to enter four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2023

The team is running four races with the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro, just as they did last season. HendrickCars.com will again serve as the primary sponsor.

The team will run three road courses and one oval. They plan to enter the following NASCAR Xfinity Series races:

- COTA on March 25 with William Byron

- Sonoma Raceway on June 10 with Kyle Larson

- Watkins Glen International on August 19 with Alex Bowman

- Darlington Raceway on September 2 with Larson again

In four starts last year, HMS earned two pole positions, two runner-up finishes, but no victories.

“Watching the No. 17 return to the track last year was very special,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “It was fun being back in the Xfinity Series and seeing a great return from our HendrickCars.com sponsorship. The team had strong results on the track, but we didn’t quite get to victory lane. Having unfinished business gives us extra motivation this season.”

Added HMS president and general manager Jeff Andrews: “We learned a lot in 2022 and felt the extra seat time was valuable for our drivers. Bringing back the program was an easy decision, but we know competing at a high level in the Xfinity Series takes a big commitment. We’re going to throw everything we have at these four races. Winning with the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevy is the priority.”

Despite a leg injury sidelining star driver Chase Elliott, the team is off to solid start in the Cup Series this year, with Byron winning at Las Vegas in a 1-2-3 result for Hendrick Motorsports.