Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

shares
comments
Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
By:

For the first time since 2014, Jeb Burton is returning to fulltime competition in a NASCAR national series.

On Monday, Kaulig Racing announced it had hired Jeb, the 28-year old son of NASCAR veteran Ward Burton, to compete for the organization in 2021 in the Xfinity Series. Jeb will have primary sponsorship from Nutrien Ag Solutions.

“Jeb is a hard worker on and off the track,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He’s a great fit for Kaulig Racing and our partners. I’ve known the Burton family and worked with them back in the 1980s, so it feels like everything has come full circle.

“We are going to go out and compete for wins and championships. Jeb is a guy we can build a long term, successful program around.”

The 2021 season will be Burton’s first fulltime season in the Xfinity Series and competing for the series championship. He’s made 43 starts in the series since 2013 with a career-best finish of second this season at Richmond, Va., driving for JR Motorsports.

Burton ran a pair of fulltime seasons in Trucks in 2013 and 2014, earning one win, seven top-five and 18 top-10 finishes and winning seven poles during that span. His best championship finish was fifth in 2013.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity driving full-time for Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Burton said. “I’ve worked so hard, not only behind the wheel, to get an opportunity like this, and it couldn’t be more perfect – representing a brand with the same values and beliefs as my family.

“This partnership represents everything we are, and I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and Nutrien Ag Solutions enough.”

In addition to its primary partnership with Burton, Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as an associate sponsor at Kaulig Racing and will continue its DocuSeries, “Two-Track Mind,” airing Season 2 in 2021, with Burton’s story.

Related video

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Previous article

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021

Latest news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19

2h
2
MotoGP

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

3
IMSA

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021

25min

Latest news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
NSXF

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series
NSXF

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021
NSXF

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NSTR

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Austin Cindric rallies in OT for Phoenix win and Xfinity title
NSXF

Austin Cindric rallies in OT for Phoenix win and Xfinity title

Latest videos

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’ 02:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 8, 2020

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’ 07:37:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas 07:37:53
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas 00:18
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 18, 2020

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas

Cindric, Gragson tangle early at Kansas; day over for No. 9 00:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 18, 2020

Cindric, Gragson tangle early at Kansas; day over for No. 9

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.