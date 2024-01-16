Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY
News

Jeffrey Earnhardt signs multi-race deal with Sam Hunt Racing

Fourth-generation racer Jeffrey Earnhardt has agreed to a multi-race deal with Sam Hunt Racing ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Alpha Prime Racing, Advanced Material Handling Chevrolet Camaro

The 34-year-old is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.

In 2024, he will drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra in a deal for an undisclosed number of the races. His first start will be February 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. ForeverLawn will serve as the primary sponsor

Earnhardt has over 150 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, his best result coming with Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing second after starting from pole position. His career also includes 76 NASCAR Cup Series starts, finishing as high as eleventh in the summer Daytona race.
This won't be his first time driving for Sam Hunt, running nine races with the team during the 2022 season. Their best showing together was a seventh-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway.
“Jeffrey is a great guy that everyone enjoys being around and working with,” said Sam Hunt in a release from the team. “We’ve had some great conversations over the past couple months and know he is committed to the program, as well as to the TRD family. His experience and full perspective view on the sport is always refreshing, and feel we had great speed together in 2022. I’m excited to build on that momentum and pick up where we left off and look forward to welcoming the ForeverLawn family back to the Sam Hunt Racing camp.”
Added Earnhardt: “I’m really excited to be returning to Sam Hunt Racing and the TRD family. We had strong races in 2022 and I feel like we have some unfinished business. Sam’s program continues to impress, and Toyota makes me feel so welcome. I know this is the right move and can’t wait to get back in the ForeverLawn GR Supra with Sam & team.”
shares
comments
Previous article William Sawalich fastest on final day of ARCA Daytona test
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

NASCAR XFINITY

Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Mexico race at L.A. Coliseum

Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Mexico race at L.A. Coliseum

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Mexico race at L.A. Coliseum Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Mexico race at L.A. Coliseum

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

2024 Formula 2 and F3 grid: Who is driving for each team?

2024 Formula 2 and F3 grid: Who is driving for each team?

F2 FIA F2

2024 Formula 2 and F3 grid: Who is driving for each team? 2024 Formula 2 and F3 grid: Who is driving for each team?

Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

IndL Indy NXT

Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024 Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Daniel Dye to run ten NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Indy IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe