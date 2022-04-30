Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hendrick NASCAR Cup drivers add Xfinity races this season
NASCAR XFINITY / Dover Race report

Josh Berry leads JRM 1-2 in Dover Xfinity race

Josh Berry earned his first win of the 2022 season in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Josh Berry leads JRM 1-2 in Dover Xfinity race

It was the third victory of Berry's career, crossing the finish line six tenths clear of his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier.

"I think if you watch that back, you'll think that I look like a weapon at the beginning," Berry told FS1 after the race.

"I struggled a lot on the bottom on the restarts. Just kept trying to work and get better. It's just such a credit to these guys ... The pit crew did a phenomenal job today. They executed when we needed it and we were there when it counted.

"Both times I've raced here, I went toe-to-toe with Justin (Allgaier) the whole time. He is so freaking good here. I thought he was kind of out of it after that pit stop, and then he's right back up to second. I'm like here we go again."

Berry held the lead through the final restart, which came with 34 laps to go. Allgaier, who lost a few spots on pit road, quickly moved back up into the runner-up position. However, he was not able to run down Berry.

Ty Gibbs finished third with Noah Gragson taking the Dash 4 Cash bonus and fourth-place. Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 1

Jones led the race from pole position, holding off all challengers at the start. 

Jeremy Clements and David Starr tangled on the frontstretch, bringing out the first caution of the race.

With about 15 laps to go in the stage, Jones finally lost the lead as Mayer made his way by. He went on to take the stage win ahead of Allgaier, Berry, Jones, John-Hunter-Nemechek, Gibbs, Allmendinger, Gragson, Herbst, and Creed.

Stage 2

The excitement from winning the opening stage did not last for Mayer, who left pit road with loose lug nuts and lost the left-rear wheel before he could make his way back in. That will result in a penalty from NASCAR next week.

On the restart, Jones was back in command. Behind him, the eventual 1-2 finishers nearly wrecked as Bery got loose under Allgaier. 

Rajah Caruth slowed with an issue and was forced to exit the race in what was just his second NXS start.

As the leaders found traffic, Allgaier saw an opportunity. While Jones and Gibbs battled through the slower cars, Allgaier was able to find a way past both of them and into the race lead.

John-Hunter Nemechek then fell out of the race with brake failure.

With two laps remaining in the stage, Mason Massey crashed and brought out the caution. The stage ended behind the pace car with Allgaier leading. He was followed by Jones, Allmendinger, Berry, Gibbs, Herbst, Gragson, Hemric, Creed and Hill.

Stage 3

Jones was forced to start the final stage from the back of the field after having to return to pit road to tighten the lug nuts. Mayer was also caught speeding.

Allgaier had control, but Berry briefly put up a challenge as the race went back green.

Stefan Parsons spun, bringing out the caution flag. Later, the JR Motorsports teammates battled through traffic as they went back-and-forth over the race lead. After a fierce fight, Berry prevailed.

He would never give the lead back, leading a total of 55 laps on his way to the race win.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 200 1:55'17.359     55   55  
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 1:55'17.963 0.604 0.604 67   54  
3 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 1:55'23.029 5.670 5.066 1   45  
4 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 200 1:55'23.421 6.062 0.392     40  
5 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 1:55'24.103 6.744 0.682 18   42  
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 200 1:55'25.692 8.333 1.589     43  
7 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 1:55'26.921 9.562 1.229 59   46  
8 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 200 1:55'27.929 10.570 1.008     32  
9 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 200 1:55'29.081 11.722 1.152     35  
10 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 200 1:55'30.686 13.327 1.605     27  
11 11 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 200 1:55'31.143 13.784 0.457     29  
12 10 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 200 1:55'32.099 14.740 0.956     25  
13 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 1:55'32.487 15.128 0.388     24  
14 21 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 1:55'33.341 15.982 0.854     24  
15 23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 200 1:55'35.643 18.284 2.302     22  
16 27 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 1:55'36.353 18.994 0.710     21  
17 38 Parker Retzlaff Ford 200 1:55'37.947 20.588 1.594     20  
18 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 199 1:55'32.311 1 Lap 1 Lap     19  
19 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 199 1:55'41.117 1 Lap 8.806     18  
20 45 United States Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 199 1:55'41.495 1 Lap 0.378     17  
21 26 Chandler Smith Toyota 199 1:55'41.835 1 Lap 0.340        
22 31 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 199 1:55'42.245 1 Lap 0.410     15  
23 66 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 198 1:55'19.772 2 Laps 1 Lap     14  
24 48 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 198 1:55'37.695 2 Laps 17.923        
25 78 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 197 1:55'18.458 3 Laps 1 Lap     12  
26 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 197 1:55'19.960 3 Laps 1.502     11  
27 34 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 197 1:55'22.479 3 Laps 2.519     10  
28 07 Joe Jr. Ford 196 1:55'40.600 4 Laps 1 Lap     9  
29 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 195 1:55'21.645 5 Laps 1 Lap     8  
30 99 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 195 1:55'28.935 5 Laps 7.290     7  
31 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 195 1:55'32.903 5 Laps 3.968     6  
32 13 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 194 1:55'21.200 6 Laps 1 Lap     5  
33 35 United States Patrick Emerling Toyota 192 1:55'42.083 8 Laps 2 Laps     4  
34 91 Mason Massey Chevrolet 191 1:55'27.592 9 Laps 1 Lap     3  
35 08 United States David Starr Ford 189 1:55'40.066 11 Laps 2 Laps     2  
36 4 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 154 1:29'47.053 46 Laps 35 Laps   Engine 1  
37 18 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 83 47'26.497 117 Laps 71 Laps   Brakes    
38 44 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 58 39'05.604 142 Laps 25 Laps   Suspension 1
shares
comments
Hendrick NASCAR Cup drivers add Xfinity races this season
Previous article

Hendrick NASCAR Cup drivers add Xfinity races this season
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega

Chase Elliott enters Bristol Truck dirt race with Spire Bristol
NASCAR Truck

Chase Elliott enters Bristol Truck dirt race with Spire

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Josh Berry leads JRM 1-2 in Dover Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry leads JRM 1-2 in Dover Xfinity race

Hendrick NASCAR Cup drivers add Xfinity races this season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Hendrick NASCAR Cup drivers add Xfinity races this season

Gragson wins, but Earnhardt stars in Talladega Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson wins, but Earnhardt stars in Talladega Xfinity race

NASCAR Xfinity Talladega results: Gragson wins
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Talladega results: Gragson wins

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.