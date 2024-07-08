Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing
With news that AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have parted ways, the team must now find drivers to replace her for the remainder of the year.
Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano drove the No. 15 AMR Ford Mustang at the Chicago Street Course, finishing eighth in the NASCAR Xfinity race. It was the team's first top-ten of the year.
On Monday, it was announced that the team and Deegan have parted ways. She was supposed to run the entire season with AMR, but said in a statement that "our goals no longer align."
After Logano's impressive showing, another Cup driver from the Ford ranks will drive the No. 15 this weekend. Josh Berry, who is currently competing as a NCS rookie in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, will drive the car at Pocono Raceway. It will be his 96th career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start.
"We are proud of the hard work of our AM Racing team at the Chicago Street Course last weekend,” said AM Racing team president Wade Moore. "We hope to have the opportunity to work with Joey [Logano] again in the future.
“We are excited about the opportunity to work with another Ford Performance Cup driver, Josh [Berry], at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon.”
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, VIVA Tequila Seltzer Ford Mustang
Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images
Berry, who has five wins as a NXS driver, has yet to run any NXS races this year. He earned pole position for the Pocono Xfinity race last year.
“I’m really looking forward to being back in the Xfinity Series,” said Berry, who announced last week he will join Wood Brothers Racing in 2025. “I can’t thank everyone at AM Racing and Viva Tequila Seltzer enough for the opportunity. Pocono is a fun track, and I believe we can go out and have a solid result.”
