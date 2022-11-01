JR Motorsports reveals expanded partnership with Bass Pro Shops

First of all, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will run a No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Late Model at Florence Motor Speedway later this month. The gold paint scheme is a throwback to what the late great Dale Earnhardt Sr. (his father) drove in the 1998 All-Star Race. Earnhardt will be making his second Late Model start of the year, having also ran a CARS Tour event at the recently revived North Wilksboro Speedway, finishing third.

The company will also sponsor Dale Jr. in two Xfinity races next year. The precise events will be determined at a later date. In recent years, Earnhardt has made one-off appearances at Richmond, Darlington, Homestead, and Bristol.

Bass Pro will serve as a primary sponsor for Josh Berry in 11 Xfinity Series races next season as well. Berry will be fighting for the NXS title this weekend alongside teammates Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier.

Additionally, promising young racer Carson Kvapil will compete at the regional Late Model level in 20 races next year, all with the backing from Bass Pro Shops.

“We’re excited for Bass Pro Shops to continue their partnership with JR Motorsports,” said Earnhardt Jr. in a release from the team. “We’ve had a lot of success together with Bass Pro Shops over the years, and that’s been a big part in seeing this partnership evolve. I can’t say enough about what it means to have Johnny and Bass Pro involved on so many levels with us. The JRM Bass Pro Chevrolets will be at a lot of different race tracks in 2023, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Added Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris: “We are very proud and excited to continue and expand our long-standing alliance with Dale Jr., his sister Kelley and the entire Earnhardt family at JR Motorsports. This partnership celebrates our customers, and especially our CLUB Members, by recognizing the impact they have on conservation by being members of the program. We are uniting our customers and industry partners with leading conservation organizations to collectively help shape the future of the great outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.”