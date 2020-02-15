Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Race in
03 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR XFINITY / Daytona / Breaking news

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race

shares
comments
Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race
By:
Feb 15, 2020, 5:57 PM

Things went very wrong for Kaulig Racing during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Ellsworth Advisors
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Nutrien Ag Solutions
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Nutrien Ag Solutions
A J Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Ellsworth Advisors
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Nutrien Ag Solutions

Mechanical gremlins for both the No. 10 and No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolets left A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain in a perilous position during Saturday's qualifying session.

Unable to put down a competitive time, both drivers failed to make the race. With Chastain running for the Xfinity title, Kaulig Racing was able to strike a deal with Ryan Sieg Racing to swap out Jeff Green for Chastain ahead of the race. The No. 38 car is also being re-wrapped.

 

"Ross Chastain didn't make the race, they had some issues in qualifying. So we were able to work a deal with them, they worked a deal with us and for Sieg Racing that is probably the best step forward," Green told Fox Sports 1. "We had a pretty fast race car, I always look forward to these races. My role in this sport is a little bit different this year. I'll be doing a lot of crew chiefing on the No. 93 car so I'll reverse over to that today, do that and have a fun day over there."

For Chastain, who won the Daytona Xfinity Series race last July, he was thankful just to be able to participate.

"Thank you to the Sieg family," he told FS1. "That's very, very generous of Jeff and everybody ... still a Chevy, still an ECR motor. 

"This was not even a thing -- a mean we talked about it (the possibility of missing the race). We were in the mid-20s in owner points so we thought that would be good ... Now I wish we had gotten our points back in January, but everybody at Nutrien AG Solutions has been great here and their understanding of what's going on. So thank you again with the Siegs and we can probably still go out there and run good. That's the crazy thing about this speedway racing. We'll probably ride around, keep the car clean until the end and if there's a small group left hopefully, then we'll go race there at the end probably."

Chastain is coming off a season where he placed second in the 2019 Truck Series championship, winning four races. He finished eighth in Friday night's Truck race at Daytona and will also be competing in Sunday's Daytona 500, starting 20th.

From the editor, also read:

 

Next article
Chase Briscoe believes 2020 will be his 'make-or-break' season

Previous article

Chase Briscoe believes 2020 will be his 'make-or-break' season

Next article

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Daytona
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Daytona

Daytona

14 Feb - 15 Feb
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
46 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital

2h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty

36m
3
MotoGP

Jerez special qualifying shootout results

4
IndyCar

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test

5
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole

6m

Latest news

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty
NSXF

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race
NSXF

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe believes 2020 will be his 'make-or-break' season
NSXF

Chase Briscoe believes 2020 will be his 'make-or-break' season

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule
NSXF

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020
NSXF

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.