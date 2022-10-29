Kligerman joins Big Machine Racing for fulltime Xfinity in 2023

Kligerman, who has been running a partial Truck Series schedule while also working as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports’ NASCAR TV coverage, will drive Big Machine Racing’s No. 48 Chevrolet fulltime in 2023.

Since the team’s inception in 2021, owner Scott Borchetta has utilized a variety of drivers in the car and picked their first win earlier this season with driver Tyler Reddick at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marco Andretti, Big Machine Racing, Big Machine Racing Spiked Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Parker Kligerman is coming to Big Machine Racing at the perfect time,” Borchetta said. “As our team continues to grow and put up real results, Parker has the experience and talent to take us next level.

“He has also become a staple in the NASCAR world with fans and industry alike and he will be a great ambassador for Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers and our other brands. Excited for 2023.”

A long road here

Parker, 32, began his NASCAR career running fulltime in Trucks with Brad Keselowski Racing and spent one full season in Xfinity in 2013 with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Most recently, Kligerman has been running a partial Truck schedule with Henderson Motorsports while working for NBC.

He has three wins in 110 Truck starts, including this season at Mid-Ohio. He’s made 30 Cup Series starts and 56 in Xfinity (with a best finish of third in 2013 at Road America).

“From getting the call in Mid-Ohio to our first run together at Talladega, Big Machine Racing has felt like somewhere I want to be,” Kligerman said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the championship-caliber team Scott Borchetta has put together and I can’t wait to continue the building process.

“Let’s have some fun and get a lot of checkered flags!”

Kligerman said he will continue to run a partial Truck schedule with Hendrick next season and most of his NBC work will likely focus on Cup Series race days.

Kligerman has served as an analyst and pit reporter for NASCAR on NBC since 2015. He’s produced and developed multiple original programs for NBC Sports such as “Proving Grounds” and “In The Wall.”