Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup

Wright, who is also competing fulltime this season in the Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports, will drive SHR’s No. 26 Toyota in seven Xfinity Series road course events this season.

He will share the No. 26 with fellow drivers Santino Ferrucci and Brandon Gdovic. Additional drivers could be added later.

Wright, 26, will make his debut in the Feb. 20 race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

“I’m really excited to be competing with SHR in the 2021 Xfinity Series,” said Wright. “Sam has great equipment and I’m hopeful I can get the most out of it. I cannot wait to get back to some of my favorite road courses, but in a Sam Hunt Xfinity car.

“It will be a challenge and I’m excited to get to work with some great people.”

Wright, who spent 2020 cutting his teeth in the ARCA Menards Series, also made one Truck Series start at the Daytona Road Course with GMS Racing. His background primarily revolves around road racing, carrying an IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 title from 2018 under his belt.

Team owner Sam Hunt is optimistic about Wright’s ability to learn and is hoping the seven-race stint could lead to a blossoming relationship between driver and owner down the road.

“Kris has been great to get to know since we started working with him,” Hunt said. “He’s close to my age, extremely mature as a young adult, and seems to have an understanding about how this all works and the challenge he’s taking on jumping up to the Xfinity Series so quickly.

“His road racing background should make our events with him an absolute blast, and hopefully he can put together some smart, competitive runs.”

Sam Hunt Racing is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., utilizes Joe Gibbs Racing engines and receives Toyota Racing Development engineering support.