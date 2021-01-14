Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup

shares
comments
Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup
By:

Sam Hunt Racing has added road racer Kris Wright to its 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup.

Wright, who is also competing fulltime this season in the Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports, will drive SHR’s No. 26 Toyota in seven Xfinity Series road course events this season.

He will share the No. 26 with fellow drivers Santino Ferrucci and Brandon Gdovic. Additional drivers could be added later.

Wright, 26, will make his debut in the Feb. 20 race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Read Also:

“I’m really excited to be competing with SHR in the 2021 Xfinity Series,” said Wright. “Sam has great equipment and I’m hopeful I can get the most out of it. I cannot wait to get back to some of my favorite road courses, but in a Sam Hunt Xfinity car.

“It will be a challenge and I’m excited to get to work with some great people.”

Wright, who spent 2020 cutting his teeth in the ARCA Menards Series, also made one Truck Series start at the Daytona Road Course with GMS Racing. His background primarily revolves around road racing, carrying an IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 title from 2018 under his belt.

Team owner Sam Hunt is optimistic about Wright’s ability to learn and is hoping the seven-race stint could lead to a blossoming relationship between driver and owner down the road.

“Kris has been great to get to know since we started working with him,” Hunt said. “He’s close to my age, extremely mature as a young adult, and seems to have an understanding about how this all works and the challenge he’s taking on jumping up to the Xfinity Series so quickly.

“His road racing background should make our events with him an absolute blast, and hopefully he can put together some smart, competitive runs.”

Sam Hunt Racing is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., utilizes Joe Gibbs Racing engines and receives Toyota Racing Development engineering support.

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500

Previous article

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme

The story behind a rising Supercars star's cancer fight
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The story behind a rising Supercars star's cancer fight

Crehan departs Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan departs Supercars TV team

Holdsworth to replace McLaughlin in Porsche race
Porsche Porsche / Breaking news

Holdsworth to replace McLaughlin in Porsche race

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup

Latest news

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Trending

1
Supercars

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

2
WEC

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

1h
3
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

4
WEC

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme

5
Supercars

The story behind a rising Supercars star's cancer fight

Latest news

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup
NSXF

Kris Wright added to Sam Hunt Racing Xfinity lineup

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500
NAS

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports
NSXF

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NSXF

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Latest videos

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’ 07:53:20
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 16, 2020

Jeb Burton on joining Kaulig Racing: ‘It’s just a dream come true’

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’ 02:05
NASCAR XFINITY
Nov 8, 2020

Cindric takes the title: ‘Why couldn’t we?’

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’ 07:37:55
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton on Texas win: ‘Never driven anything harder’

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas 07:37:53
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 25, 2020

Harrison Burton shocks and wins over Gragson at Texas

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas 00:18
NASCAR XFINITY
Oct 18, 2020

Alfredo involved in incident during final stage at Kansas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.