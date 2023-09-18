Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY News

Layne Riggs to make Xfinity debut at Texas with Kaulig Racing

Short track ace Layne Riggs will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next week as part of a multi-race deal with Kaulig Racing.

Jim Utter
By:
Layne Riggs, Halmar Friesen Racing, RamJack Foundation Repair Toyota Tundra

Riggs, the 21-year-old son of former NASCAR veteran Scott Riggs, will drive Kaulig’s No. 11 Chevrolet in the Sept. 23 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

His other races have not yet been announced.

While this will be Riggs’ first start in the Xfinity Series, he has made six starts in the Truck Series with one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

“I’m so excited to be making my first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway with a team that has had success in the Xfinity Series,” said Riggs, the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Champion.

“I am super thankful to Jeff Coffey at Infinity Communications along with the whole Kaulig Racing organization for giving me this opportunity. I am so ready to get on track.”

Kyle Busch, Kaulig Racing, LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Busch, Kaulig Racing, LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Riggs became the youngest driver to win the NAAWS title, which is the combined national championship for all NASCAR-affiliated short tracks, at 20 years old in 2022. He won 16 races and recorded 30 top-five finishes in 43 starts.

“I’ve been watching Layne on the short-track circuit for a couple of years now and I am impressed what he has earned so far in his young career,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing.

“He’s had a couple of starts in the truck series and I look forward to seeing what he can do in one of our cars. Infinity Communications has been a huge supporter of Layne's career so far, so I’m happy that he is able to bring them along for the ride.”

The Kaulig Racing All-Star car, which has been piloted by the likes of A.J. Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley and Jordan Taylor, has so far yielded three wins in 2023.

