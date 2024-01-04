Leland Honeyman Jr. to run full 2024 NASCAR Xfinity schedule

The organization, which has fielded numerous NASCAR Truck and ARCA series entries in recent years, announced on Wednesday it will add a full-time Xfinity team in 2024.

Honeyman, who competed in ARCA East in 2022 with Young’s and finished third in the series standings, will drive the organization’s No. 42 car full-time beginning with the Feb. 17 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Honeyman, 18, had three top-five and five top-10 finishes in seven ARCA East starts in 2022 with a best finish of second at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

The 18-year-old Phoenix native has made eight starts in the Xfinity Series, with a best finish of 21st at the Charlotte Roval last season for owner Tommy Joe Martins.

"We’ve been asked about running Xfinity more than a few times over the years, and this time, it just made sense,” said team principal Tyler Young. “Leland ran the East series for us in 2022, and he did a great job learning, giving feedback, and being competitive against several other established East programs.

“His efforts in the Xfinity Series this season show he’s continuing to improve and make the most of every opportunity he is a part of. We’ve already found success in the ARCA Series and have a blast working together.”

After a successful tenure in go-karts, Honeyman moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a national champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship runner-up honors.

“I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young's Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team. I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season,” Honeyman said.

“The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can't wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

Young’s Motorsports was established in 2009 and has 472 Truck Series starts with two victories and has competed in 26 races across the ARCA series platforms since 2021.

Young’s fielded several Truck entries last season utilizing numerous drivers, including Spencer Boyd, Kaden Honeycutt, Kris Wright and Greg Van Alst, among others.